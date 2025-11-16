Dad’s Fuming After Discovering That His Wife Had An Affair, Gets Revenge By Refusing To Pay For All Of His Kids’ College Unless They Prove Their Kinship With A DNA Test

Life is a wild thing. For the first 20 years, it’s traditionally filled with magical experiences where everything is new and exciting. Then fun things abruptly turn into responsibilities where 24 hours in a day seems way too little to achieve anything. It also doesn’t help that your family is constantly reminding you of how your mom’s friend’s son is already married and how your neighbor is already on his 8th college degree.
Eventually, you achieve all your set goals, and you settle down. Life slows down and gets calmer, and you meet the love of your life. You get married, have kids – everything is wonderful, except it’s not. Because as it turns out, your wife cheated on you while she was a stay-at-home mom:
This is the potential story of this Reddit user’s father, who decided to punish his kids for their mom’s unfaithfulness. The post received over 21K upvotes and 1.2K worth of comments where people openly debated the seriousness of this uneasy situation.
More info: Reddit
Father wants to punish his offspring for his wife’s unfaithfulness
Image credits: Drew XXX (not the actual photo)
Online user shares a story on one of Reddit’s communities explaining how his life got turned upside down once the whole family learned that his mom had an affair.
Dad pushes his kids to do a paternity test or else he won’t pay for their education, like he promised
Image credits: [deleted]
The OP began his story by sharing that his father found out that his mom was cheating on him. The mother wouldn’t tell with whom, but it was believed to have happened approximately at the time when the woman was a stay-at-home mom.
The woman had her children roughly around the same time, and the father is convinced that his children might not actually be his. Moreover, he gave an ultimatum to all of them, stating that he would only pay for their education once it’s proven that they’re all related.
Image credits: [deleted]
The thing is that the dad promised to finance his children’s college way before the cheating scandal happened, and all of the sibling were counting on that money.
The OP’s older sister did the paternity test with no hesitation because she was confident that she’s her father’s daughter. Plus, she is the only one who was already enrolled and attending, which is why she needed that DNA test to come back positive.
Image credits: [deleted]
Unfortunately, the OP strongly believes that he’s not his dad’s biological kid because people have been telling him that he looks nothing like the rest of his family.
The guy is also completely petrified, as he is scared that his dad will never contact him again, let alone pay for his college. He doesn’t want to do the test but he feels like he has no other choice. The OP also mentions that the money is not in a college fund, which is why it won’t go to his mom after the divorce is finalized.
The OP shared that he starts his college relatively soon, and that he happened to pick an expensive school, since his father would pay for it, but now even if his mom would be willing to finance the studies, she wouldn’t be able to afford it. The guy also mentioned that he’s utterly furious at this whole situation, and that his father decided for himself that since his son isn’t willing to do the kinship test, he will assume that they’re not related and will cut him off once the OP turns 18.
Image credits: [deleted]
However, later on, the OP edited the post and let everyone know that after reading the comments, he decided to proceed with the test, as it’s better to know for sure for his own sake. What do you think about this uneasy situation? Do you think that the dad might’ve overreacted?
Fellow Redditors express their support towards the OP
Follow Us