Person Shares How Dave Chappelle Schooled A Privileged White Girl On Police Brutality

Dave Chappelle, with his sharp mind, unapologetic sense of humor, and godlike rhetoric, has the ability to captivate an audience like… Chappelle’s stand-ups have always brought important social issues to light, allowing people to not only laugh their hair off but recalibrate their political compass as well.

Earlier this week, comedian Kenny DeForest turned to Twitter to share a powerful moment in the show during which Chappelle “changed everyone in [the] room”. DeForest described a particular moment when a heckler interrupted Chappelle’s speech on police brutality by yelling, “Life’s hard, sorry ’bout it!” The black comedian took his time to respond and handled the situation with class, teaching the whole crowd a valuable lesson in compassion.

Image credits: Mathieu Bitton

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Image credits: KennyDeForest

Chappelle has masterfully demonstrated that education is key to deconstructing racial narratives.

Evelyne Heyer, professor of the National Museum of Natural History of France, studied the scientific evidence against the notion of race, which has resulted in practices ranging from discrimination to extermination of the other throughout history. Heyer thinks that the role of education at all social levels — and in particular of young generations — remains one of the best ways to stop the proliferation of racism and to foster intercultural exchanges.

“Races do not exist in the sense we thought in the 19th century, but even if the word ‘race’ is removed, racism will continue to exist. The term ‘race’ has a history, so we need to use this concept, if only to deconstruct it,” Heyer said at a UNESCO round table.

Image credits: KennyDeForest

According to the professor, the DNA of all human beings is 99.9% identical, and we all are of African origin, dating back 100,000 years. The 0.1% of differences in the genomes of people from across the world suggests that the notion of race is not justifiable.

“Racism is not just about skin color, but about discrimination against individuals who are physically, culturally, or morally different,” Heyer added, saying that our genetic diversity is merely the result of adaptations to environments and our geographical origins.

Image credits: KennyDeForest

People had a lot to say about the powerful moment

Image credits: OwenSmith4Real

Image credits: DPower2487

Image credits: DangerLegz

Image credits: Bob_Bear_08

Image credits: eddiepepitone

Image credits: Duanegerous

Image credits: JillianOhana

Image credits: rubberkeyhole

Image credits: BHollandSports

Image credits: juliepoptart

