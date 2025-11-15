Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Pain You Had As A Child? (Closed)

Like when that mf scooter spun around and hit your ankle.
#1
That time when I tore off my ankle tendon when I jumped from a flight of 20 stairs and landed on my ankle.
#2
my pop got me a skate board for my birthday and my mom did not lemme use it. so fast forward a year or 2 my mom finally let me take it to the playground with a skate park. my parents were playing with my lil bro on the swings and i decided to go down a bigass ramp. but i never knew you had to lean FORWARDS so i leaned BACKWARDS while going down. and i almost broke my back PLUS it was a week or two after my SPRAINED WRIST healed. i could barely talk when some teens came over to me and asked where my parents were. i could barely f*cking breath. so i ended spraining my wrist AGAIN and spent a full day in the ER
#3
Not me but my sister broke her femur at 3. she fell of a 1 foot ledge and had fallen of larger structures unharmed. Go figure.
#4
Pinched nerve 🙃
#5
I’m gonna be honest here. I ran into a mirror thinking it was an open door to another room (we were at a hotel for Christmas) but I ran into the mirror, fell backwards and smacked my head on the corner of a bench behind my. It hurt a lot, but the only actual injury was a bloody nose from the mirror
#6
I broke my right and left arm but it wasn’t that bad.
#7
when I was like 8 I was riding a bike in sandals, long story short, my little toe got tangled in the chain and almost got cut off.
