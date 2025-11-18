21 Gifts That Will Bring The Laughs (And Maybe A Few Eye Rolls) To The Office

Work besties are a special breed. They’re the ones who get your inside jokes, share your coffee addiction, and make even the most mundane workday a little more bearable. So, when it comes to finding the perfect gift for your work bestie, why settle for something ordinary? It’s time to inject some laughter into their 9-to-5 with a collection of hilarious gifts that are guaranteed to brighten their day (and maybe even earn you a promotion for “best office morale booster”).
From quirky desk accessories to punny mugs and everything in between, we’ve gone shopping for 21 side-splitting gifts that will have your work bestie LOL-ing all day long. So, get ready to spread the laughter and strengthen your bond with these unique and unforgettable gifts.
#1 Dull Office Supplies Are A Thing Of The Past! These Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens Will Bring Some Much-Needed Humor To Your Workday
Review: “I bought these for myself and a friend at work. These pens write so smooth! The funny sayings on them are an added bonus ;)” – Aften
Image source: amazon.com, Shannon Smith
#2 Finally, A Guide To Navigating Office Awkwardness Without Getting Written Up! Actual HR -Approved Ways To Tell Coworkers They’re Stupid Will Have You Mastering The Art Of Subtle Shade
Review: “I got this as a gag gift for a coworker. It turned out not only to be hilarious, but actually have some legit recommendations for tactful responses. It will certainly not be the last copy I purchase!” – Harriet B.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Stuck On A Decision? Let Mr. Predicto Fortune Telling Ball Be Your Office Oracle (Just Don’t Blame Him If Your Coffee Order Is Wrong)
Review: “Got this as a gag for my office and I have enjoyed it so much that I’m buying more for family and friends. 👍 Awesome value, fast delivery and with a special hand written too.💜👍💯😎 Help this small business put a smile on your face while keeping the smile on theirs.🤪🤣🔥🌈” – Sandra B. Tate
Image source: amazon.com, Sandra B. Tate
#4 From “Out Of Office” To “I’m Not Lazy, I’m Energy Efficient,” These 30 Different Fun And Flip-Over Messages Will Perfectly Capture Your Mood
Review: “I purchased this for a friend of mine. It’s really cute. The cards are colorful and sturdy with a bit of a gloss. It adds a cute touch to a desk or work station. Can’t go wrong!” – ND
Image source: amazon.com, C Worley
#5 This Vintage Camper Pencil Holder Is The Perfect Gift For The Coworker Who’s Always Dreaming Of Their Next Adventure
Review: “Oh my god it’s so cute! I love the outdoors and want my own camper but for now as I work this 9-5 this piece of kitsch will scratch the itch. Other posters complained that it wasn’t sturdy or that it tipped over but it’s holding my scissors, some highlighters, and lip balm just fine. I’m so pleased with this!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#6 Our Coworkers Will Either Love You Or Hate You For Bringing This Dad Joke Machine Button To The Office – Either Way, It’s Guaranteed To Liven Up Those Monday Meetings
Review: “I have a team member who was named the ultimate Dad Joker in our company. This was perfect for his work desk!” – Needham74
Image source: amazon.com, Steve Mathias
#7 Forget The ‘World’s Best Boss’ Mug, This ‘Employee Of The Moment’ Award Is The Real MVP Of Office Gifts
Review: “Bought without my wife knowing and randomly leave them for her when she cleans and she gets a kick out of them” – Jordan Asbeck
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Your Coworkers Will Be “Scents-Ing” Something Special When You Gift Them These Hilarious Leado Candles
Review: “I absolutely loved this! Got it as my going away gift to my coworker. Loved the scent, almost keeped if for myself. Packaging was great! And letters on the candle were clear to read.” – Lisha
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Mondays Got You Feeling Like A Visitor? This ‘I Don’t Work Here’ Desk Plate Sums It Up Perfectly
Review: “This is the perfect sign to install in your office to let your coworkers know how you truly feel. Don’t have time for their BS? Easy! Because you don’t actually work here.” – ELU
Image source: amazon.com
#10 This Novelty Planter Isn’t Just For Plants, It’s Also The Perfect Spot To Rest Your Glasses When You Need A Break From Staring At Spreadsheets
Review: “I had fun with this one, and it makes me smile in the morning when I arrive at work. Good purchase.” – Eleanor F Anders
Image source: amazon.com, Eleanor F Anders
#11 These Jumbo Pencils Are A Reminder That Even The Most Serious Tasks Can Be Tackled With A Bit Of Lighthearted Fun
Review: “These comically large pencils actually work and they’re super high quality! They also actually write and the eraser works too” – Lauren Jay
Image source: amazon.com, Pilgrim
#12 “Everything Is Fine” On The Outside, Hilarious Sarcasm On The Inside. This Memo Pad Is The Perfect Gift For Your Work Bestie Who Gets Your Sense Of Humor
Review: “I got this as a gift for our boss and she really enjoyed them! The graphic is really cute and with our office being very busy, it was very apt and the boss for a good chuckle out of this!” – Alli
Image source: amazon.com, Alison J. Brown
#13 Work Besties Unite! This Thoughtful Tumbler Is The Perfect Way To Show Your Appreciation
Review: “Bought this for my co-workers birthday and she absolutely loved it!” – Kmarq
Image source: amazon.com, Alejandra Lopez
#14 Stress Got You Feeling Punchy? This Desktop Boxing Set Will Let You Unleash Your Inner Rocky Balboa (Without Actually Punching Your Boss)
Review: “I got one for my boss and co worked and it is great. I love to dink with it myself. the gloves dont fit any of my fingers though.” – Megan
Image source: amazon.com, Wahid
#15 “Out Of Office, Currently Napping.” Let This Post-It Pop-Up Note Dispenser Be Your Furry Spokesperson
Review: “This is my best buy in amazon!! Everyone in my office loves this. Made of plastic but it has weight to it and is of very good quality. This will make an amazing gift as well.” – Monica A.
Image source: amazon.com, Monica A.
#16 Your Coworkers Will Be Dying To Get Their Hands On This Morbidly Hilarious Dead Fred Pencil Holder
Review: “I LOVE this guy!!! His only purpose is to make you smile and keep your pen in hand’s reach! I love fun and funky, and he fits the bill!!!” – Chunky Mermaid
Image source: amazon.com, Chunky Mermaid
#17 Your Coworkers Will Be Cracking Up When They See This Cheeky Tape Dispenser On Your Desk
Review: “It’s funny to have this for my desk. I didn’t want to go with a plain run of the mill tape dispenser. Not only a tape dispenser it has paper clips storage, pen and sticky notes.” – Paul Quesada
Image source: amazon.com, Sally Gonzales
#18 Channel Your Inner Hulk (Without The Green Skin) And Let Out Some Steam With These Giant Stress Balls
Review: “This is the most satisfying stress ball! Perfect to have at work or gift to a coworker.” – Stzmom
Image source: amazon.com, ranchinfam
#19 When Your Inner Voice Needs A Spokesperson, This Middle Finger Duck Figurine Will Quack The Talk For You
Review: “It’s a little bigger than the average male hand, the detail is great, it’s sturdy and sits perfectly on a flat surface. Well packaged as well. Perfect gag gift. I have no regrets.” – Mark Chenevey
Image source: amazon.com, Paul Ramirez
#20 Dunder Mifflin This Ain’t! But This Michael Scott Keychain Is The Perfect Way To Bring A Little Bit Of Scranton To Your Everyday Life
Review: “I bought for my boss! He loves it and laughed as soon as I gave it to him” – Jenna
Image source: amazon.com, Kimberly Carpenter
#21 Bring The Spirit Of “The Office” To Your Workplace With This Dundie Award Trophy
Review: “I decided to add some fun things to my desk at work. This Dundie definitely gets a lot of attention and everyone asks where I got it because they want one too!” – Shelly Arrenquin
Image source: amazon.com, Michael C
