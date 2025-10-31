“Hol’Up, Wait A Minute!”: 70 Posts That Go From 0 To 100 Real Quick (New Pics)

by

Life is unpredictable. You never know when you’re going to win the lottery or meet the love of your life. Even when you’re simply scrolling through social media, you might come across something that stops you in your tracks.

And one community that knows this all too well is the “Hol’Up, wait a minute!” subreddit. This group is dedicated to sharing photos that may seem innocent at first glance then take a sharp left turn. From screenshots that feature surprisingly dark humor to posts that might make you hope the author was using satire, you’ll find some of the community’s best images below. So enjoy your journey through these posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that catch you off guard!

#1 Back Pain Ain’t No Joke Y’all

Image source: SirRipOliver

#2 Criticism Is The Key

Image source: animesh__zlatan

#3 I Was Thinking Of The Same

Image source: InternalPerception60

#4 You’ve Wanted What Now?

Image source: BrownZBT

#5 Wait, But

Image source: anon, Baintball333

#6 Wait, But

Image source: anon

#7 Wholesome Holup

Image source: Able_Record2273, Bloy

#8 Being A Painter Is Good

Image source: Level_Counter_1672

#9 Doggo?

Image source: griplooma

#10 Made A Big Mistake

Image source: frantolma

#11 I Didn’t C It Before

Image source: yeetin69

#12 That’s A Good Friend

Image source: FoolOfElysium

#13 Such A Keeper

Image source: bert00712

#14 And They Say A Kiss Is Always A Good Thing

Image source: KernelWizard

#15 Damn Is 😂😂😂

Image source: DangerousPotato_

#16 Making Ash Castles, But Ok

Image source: HamsterSlapping

#17 A Long Chill Vacation

Image source: Samicuz

#18 Ayooo

Image source: EfficiencySerious200

#19 Some People At Work

Image source: Shiroyasha_2308

#20 A Hardworking Teacher!

Image source: Stray_Jet

#21 Dear John

Image source: crs1904

#22 Dude

Image source: Anointed-Knight

#23 Huh?

Image source: ElderberryDeep8746

#24 Call It Even?

Image source: Samicuz

#25 101 Ways To Become Rich

Image source: Shiroyasha_2308

#26 Hol’up

Image source: Memez_100

#27 That Oughta Do It

Image source: _wimpykid_, TheAndrewNadeau

#28 Character Development

Image source: StevenVUBROS

#29 I Didn’t Cause It This Time At Least

Image source: turdferguson47

#30 Holup A Minute Here

Image source: anon

#31 Need A Hand?

Image source: Dexter_Naman

#32 Thank God

Image source: anon

#33 No One Understands Love Nowadays

Image source: Samicuz

#34 Bird Sanctuary

Image source: ChaosOfOrder24

#35 Time Has Come, Assume The Position

Image source: SirRipOliver

#36 Not What She Asked For

Image source: Level_Counter_1672

#37 Be On The Lookout

Image source: jbyleveld

#38 Metric System!

Image source: S_Vader

#39 His Prayers Worked!

Image source: whyamihere999

#40 Gaming The System

Image source: tweetygirl22

#41 Why Pay Full When You Can Discount Your Way To Happy?

Image source: Chicha-Leather-hogya

#42 I Love Cheating Too

Image source: IndicationBrief5950

#43 A Permanent Leave

Image source: keepatience

#44 Realistic Crying Sounds

Image source: ElderberryDeep8746

#45 Early Life Competition

Image source: hbcaotri

#46 I Don’t Wanna Know

Image source: DrMabuseKafe

#47 Yum!

Image source: Bougie-Baguette

#48 Psa

Image source: nthensome

#49 What Car Is That

Image source: IndicationBrief5950

#50 The Pilot On The Flight Today

Image source: jstuff846

#51 A New Friend Is Always Good

Image source: Shiroyasha_2308

#52 Girl Is Nuts

Image source: SirRipOliver

#53 He Thinks That She’s Cheating

Image source: whyamihere999

#54 I Love Walmart

Image source: pomintasa

#55 Kim Is A Korean Name

Image source: gardangku

#56 They’re Trying To Pull A Fast One On Her

Image source: PhoenixisLegnd

#57 Yep, Pretty Toxic

Image source: Aryakalpa

#58 In This Case I’m Not Exactly Trusting The Meatless Either

Image source: TUD-13BarryAllen

#59 You Know If You Know!

Image source: Ticklemeasshole69

#60 Pokemon

Image source: netphilia

#61 Paint The Town Red

Image source: StinkyMonkey85

#62 Worth A Shot

Image source: Dexter_Naman

#63 It’s All Fun And Game Until The Door Opens

Image source: diroladna

#64 Just Glad He’s Ok

Image source: DrMabuseKafe

#65 Iq Level 23

Image source: Dexter_Naman

#66 Who Wouldn’t Rob A Zoo For Love?

Image source: Big-Passenger7038

#67 Best Ad!

Image source: butterchicken888

#68 It’s A Knife?

Image source: DrMabuseKafe

#69 It Probably Wants To Play

Image source: damlancy

#70 Make Him Read The Holy Scriptures! Ohh Wait

Image source: Lower_Preparation175

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
