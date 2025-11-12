I Made This Egyptian Style Escape Room Puzzle Box And So Can You

I had just 2 days to create a blog and make a prop for my Seattle escape room Hourglass Escapes and came up with project to kill two birds with one ancient Egyptian stone. With stuff we had laying around and from the craft store I made a cool “ancient artifact” and made a how-to blog https://hourglassescapes.com/make-escape-room-puzzle-box/

Seth Wolfson is the co-owner and creative director of the Puzzle escape room games company in Seattle. He has been in the film and theme park industry since 1989 and has worked for Universal Studios, Disney, Ripley's Believe It or Not Wax Figure Shop, and more.

More info: hourglassescapes.com

The “Ancient book of Khepri the Scarab god”

Materials including the wood stain, wooden book/box and safety glasses

I carved out a spot in a plastic scarab I bought online to fit the key of a replica Chinese vintage padlock

Mod podge the reverse image onto a pre-stained wooden box shaped like a book.

Added a cool photo and used 5 min clear epoxy to make it look like its enameled.

I added some molding on the front and back,painted it and now its ready for the scarab with the hidden key !

The final box with the hidden key. Swivel the scarab down to the right and reveal the key!

The Back and inside

Final product video showing how it works!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR When not wearing a Fez and making silly faces, Seth Wolfson is the co-owner and creative director of Hourglass Escapes in Seattle. He has been in the film and theme park industry since 1989 and has worked for Universal Studios, Disney, Ripley’s Believe It or Not Wax Figure Shop, and more. His work can be seen at www.makeupfxartist.com and you can hear him speak on art, make-up effects and escape rooms on the podcast Original Lines episode #5 or on an episode of “So you’re in Seattle” with Gregr and 107.7 The End.

