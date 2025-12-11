Daryl Sabara: Everything You Need to Know About Meghan Trainor’s Husband

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara have been serving couple goals since they married in 2018. The duo’s love story is also one for the ages. As a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Trainor’s fame often takes center stage in their relationship, but Sabara actually gained recognition as a child star before her. He is also very supportive of her career.
Despite being in the spotlight more as Trainor’s husband, Daryl Sabara is no stranger to fame. In fact, he has been involved in the performing arts his entire life, having started as a child actor. Sabara is known for his role in the Spy Kids film series. He has also appeared in other films, television series, and video games, successfully transitioning into adult roles. Beyond acting, Sabara is also a professionally trained ballet dancer. Explore more interesting facts about the Spy Kids star in this piece.
Daryl Sabara’s Early Life Inspired His Career Path
Born on June 14, 1992, in Torrance, California, United States, Daryl Sabara has Russian-Jewish heritage. Sabara has a fraternal twin sister who also acts. He began his career as a child performer. Appearing as an infant in minor roles on TV shows set the pace for Sabara, and he grew up to love the craft. His debut acting credit came in the same year he was born, when he appeared as Baby Brown in three episodes of Murphy Brown. In 1996, Sabara appeared in the pilot for Life’s Work as little Toby.
From 1999 to 2000, Daryl Sabara made guest appearances on three TV shows, including Roswell as Corey and Will & Grace as Broccoli Boy. The actor also worked as a dancer in his budding days, performing with the South Bay Ballet company. By the time he graduated from West Torrance High School in 2010, Sabara had already gained recognition for his acting credits.
His Debut Film Role Was Also His Breakthrough
After playing several minor roles on TV shows, Daryl Sabara landed a starring role in Spy Kids (2001). Sabara was just eight years old when he was cast as Juni Cortez, one of the two siblings who discover their parents’ secret as spies and decide to follow in their footsteps. He co-starred alongside Alexa PenaVega, who played the other kid (Carmen Cortez). The movie was an instant hit with families, particularly among pre-teen audiences.
Following a successful first run, Sabara and PenaVega starred in two sequels: Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002) and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003). They later made a cameo appearance in the Jessica Alba-led Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011). Sabara leveraged his Spy Kids fame to book more roles in movies and TV shows. His film credits include Halloween (2007) as Wesley Rhoades, World’s Greatest Dad (2009) as Kyle Clayton, John Carter (2012) as Ned, The Green Inferno (2013) as Lars, and Teen Lust (2014) as Matt.
Daryl Sabara also leveraged his big-screen breakthrough to grow his television credits. In 2003, he played a recurring role in The O’Keefes as Daryl and guest-starred in one episode of Friends as Owen. His other notable TV roles include Tim Scottson in Weeds, T.J. Taylor in Wizards of Waverly Place, and Leslie in Resident Advisors. He was a guest (alongside his son) on Australian Idol in 2023.
He Has an Extensive Voice Credits
Daryl Sabara played his first voice role in 2002, voicing Tommy / Steve on one episode of What’s New, Scooby-Doo? In 2004, he voiced several movie and television characters, including the main role in the animated sitcom Father of the Pride (2004-2005) and Hero Boy in the Christmas fantasy film The Polar Express. The latter also cast him in the same role in the titular video game the same year.
In 2005, Sabara voiced Noburu in the English version of My Neighbors the Yamadas, a 1999 Japanese animated comedy film. He voiced multiple characters in A Christmas Carol (2009) and Ben 10 Versus The Universe: The Movie (2020). Sabara’s voice credits on the small screen include Fatherhood (Larry Keating), American Dragon: Jake Long (Hobie), The Batman (Andrew Mallory / Scorn, Harris), Generator Rex (multiple voices), Ultimate Spider-Man (Alex O’Hirn / Rhino), and Ben 10 (multiple voices).
Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor’s Relationship Timeline
Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. The lovebirds met in 2014 at a house party in Los Angeles, but the sparks weren’t there at the time. In fact, she was the one who walked up to him to ask if he was the guy from Spy Kids, and was starstruck afterward. As such, their relationship remained platonic until July 2016, when their mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz set them up on a date. Their first outing was a double date with Moretz and her then-boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham. They hit it off on the first date and began dating.
On December 21, 2017, Sabara took the relationship to the next level and proposed. He proposed through a romantic gesture during a trip to Palm Springs for her 24th birthday, secretly bringing her family and friends to witness it. Two years into their romance, the couple exchanged vows in December 2018, on Trainor’s 25th birthday, another romantic gesture from Sabara. They are now proud parents to two boys: Riley (born February 8, 2021) and Barry Bruce (born July 1, 2023).
