How Old is Alexandra Grant? All About Keanu Reeves’ Partner

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, have been hogging the headlines since they went public with their high-profile romance in 2019. However, the lovebirds have known each other long before that. They have graced red-carpet events together, packing on PDA. The two have also been spotted on romantic dates in nice places. Beyond the friendship and romance, Reeves and Grant have also collaborated on several professional projects.
While her fame is mostly associated with her relationship with Reeves, Alexandra Grant is also renowned in her own right as a visual artist. She employs painting, sculpture, video, and other media to explore writing and linguistics, forging deep connections to art. In summary, Grant creates imagery inspired by written text. She has also thrived as an educator and author. This article takes an in-depth look at the life and career of Alexandra Grant before and after Reeves.
Alexandra Grant’s Early Life and Background Details
The most asked question about Reeves and Grant’s relationship is the age difference between them. Although many claim she’s older, Alexandra Grant was born on April 4, 1973, in Fairview Park, Ohio. Reeves, on the other hand, was born on September 2, 1964, making him 9 years older than his girlfriend. Grant comes from a mixed background and spent her childhood in different cities across the globe.
Grant’s father was Scottish and worked as a geology professor at Oberlin College, Ohio. Her mother, on the other hand, was an American educator based in Africa and the Middle East. She worked as a political science professor and foreign-service diplomat. Grant spent some of her formative years with her mother in Mexico City after her parents’ divorce when she was still young. They later moved to the United States and then to Paris. Growing up in different cities helped Grant to become multilingual. She speaks Spanish, English, and French.
She Has an MFA From California College of the Arts
During her time in Mexico City, Alexandra Grant attended a British school before going to boarding school at Thomas Jefferson School in Missouri, United States. After a year, she moved to Paris with her mother and enrolled in the International School of Paris. Grant graduated from Swarthmore College in 1995 with a BA in history and studio art. She did her post-graduate studies at California College of the Arts and graduated with a master’s in fine arts in 2000.
What Does Alexandra Grant Do for a Living?
Alexandra Grant is a visual artist based in Los Angeles and Berlin. She uses her craft to review language and explore the beauty of the relationship between literature and cultures through painting, sculpture, drawing, and video. Grant draws inspiration from writers and language theory to create visual images. She is represented by Miles McEnery Gallery in New York and carlier | gebauer in Berlin and Madrid.
Galleries and museums around the world have exhibited Alexandra Grant’s work. Her first solo exhibition took place in 2007 at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, with Alma Ruiz as curator. The work was inspired by the French writer and philosopher Hélène Cixous. Aside from working as a visual artist, Alexandra Grant is also a publisher. She co-founded the publishing company, X Artists’ Books, alongside Keanu Reeves and designer Jessica Fleischmann.
Alexandra Grant is also teaching the next generation of artists as an educator. She collaborated with the Art Center College of Design in California from 2009 to 2011 as an adjunct professor and taught an MFA seminar at California State University, Northridge during this time. Other institutions she has worked with include Pacific Northwest College of Art’s Distance MFA program, Syracuse University, and Ashesi University in Accra, Ghana.
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves’ Relationship Timeline
While they officially began dating in 2019, Alexandra Grant met Keanu Reeves in 2009 at a social event, where they connected professionally. Subsequently, she illustrated his first book, Ode to Happiness, which was published in 2011. It was the first of many collaborations between them. Before their romance blossomed, they were spotted at a red-carpet event in 2016. They have been photographed during dinner dates and at social events, including Saint Laurent’s fashion show in June 2019 and the 2023 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles.
Alexandra Grant and Reeves have been going strong since their relationship became public notice. They seem to complement each other and play a crucial supporting role in various career endeavours. In September 2025, the couple sparked wedding rumors, which they promptly debunked. The actor’s rep confirmed to E! that Reves and Grant didn’t get married.
