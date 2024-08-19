Kim Raver Shares How Female Co-Stars Guided Her Directorial Journey on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Kim Raver, known for her role as Dr. Teddy Altman on Grey’s Anatomy since 2009, has recently ventured into directing on the show. In a candid discussion at the D23 fan event, Raver shared her thoughts on how directing an episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 differed from her previous experiences in the industry. She highlighted the male-dominated environment she encountered earlier in her career, noting how rare it was to see women in key behind-the-scenes roles.
Raver praised Shondaland for its efforts to create a more inclusive environment, where women and other underrepresented groups are given opportunities to work behind the camera. Her experience directing on the set of Grey’s Anatomy allowed her to witness firsthand the positive impact of these changes, as she saw women thriving in various roles, from directing to editing and showrunning.
The Impact of Shondaland’s Inclusive Approach
Kim Raver emphasized the importance of Shondaland’s inclusive approach, which has significantly changed the landscape of television production. She noted that this environment provided her with immense support, enabling her to focus on delivering her best work as a director. Raver expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside other women who were excelling in their roles behind the scenes.
During her time in the director’s chair, Raver observed the collaborative spirit on the Grey’s Anatomy set, where everyone was committed to helping each other succeed. This support system was crucial in allowing her to navigate the challenges of directing while also enjoying the process. Raver’s experience highlights the strides Shondaland has made in promoting diversity and inclusion in the industry.
Preparation and Persistence Lead to Success
Kim Raver’s journey to directing on Grey’s Anatomy was marked by persistence and dedication. She revealed that her determination to direct led her to pursue the opportunity relentlessly. Her efforts eventually paid off when she was allowed to shadow Grey’s Anatomy star, director, and executive producer Debbie Allen, a veteran in the industry.
Raver described the shadowing experience as rigorous, likening it to training for the Russian ballet. She emphasized the importance of being present without disrupting the flow on set, learning through observation and careful preparation. This experience provided Raver with the confidence and skills needed to take on the directing role, ensuring that she was well-prepared to succeed.
A New Perspective on Filmmaking
Through her experience directing an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Kim Raver gained a deeper understanding of the filmmaking process and the various roles involved. She spoke about the invaluable lessons she learned from observing other women in leadership positions, such as directing and editing. Raver’s time behind the camera allowed her to appreciate the complexity of bringing a television episode to life.
Raver’s directing debut also gave her a newfound appreciation for the teamwork required to produce a successful show like Grey’s Anatomy. She acknowledged the support she received from the cast and crew, which made the experience enjoyable and fulfilling. Raver’s journey from actress to director on one of television’s most iconic shows serves as an inspiration for others in the industry, showcasing the possibilities that arise from hard work and persistence.
What’s Next for Kim Raver
As Kim Raver continues her journey in the entertainment industry, her successful foray into directing opens new doors for her career. With her experience on Grey’s Anatomy under her belt, Raver may pursue more directing opportunities in the future, building on the skills and confidence she gained during her time behind the camera.
Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 26 at 10pm ET on ABC in the US, and fans are eager to see what’s in store for Dr. Teddy Altman. Raver’s dual role as both an actress and director on the show adds an exciting new dimension to her career, and her contributions to the series continue to make a significant impact.
