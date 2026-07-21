Sharp Objects Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From the 92% RT Critics-Rated HBO Miniseries

Few HBO miniseries felt as poisonous, intimate, and psychologically bruising as Sharp Objects. Based on Gillian Flynn’s novel, the series turned a murder investigation into a slow excavation of family damage, small-town rot, addiction, memory, self-harm, inherited cruelty, and the terrifying pressure of going home. Because it ran for only eight episodes, the cast wealth story is not about years of salary growth from one show. It is about how the miniseries added prestige, awards attention, and HBO credibility to actors who already had careers in film, television, theater, streaming dramas, and later breakout projects.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures. For this ranking, the focus is estimated overall wealth rather than money earned from Sharp Objects alone. That means HBO salary, earlier film work, later television roles, awards momentum, franchise projects, producing, theater, streaming hits, and public visibility all matter. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the Sharp Objects cast members who appear to have profited the most from the acclaimed HBO miniseries and the careers around it.
10. Taylor John Smith
Taylor John Smith played John Keene, the grieving brother of one of Wind Gap’s murdered girls. John mattered because his grief did not fit the town’s preferred performance of masculinity or public mourning. He was too emotional, too exposed, too easy for people to suspect. Smith made him fragile and defensive without turning him into a simple red herring, which helped the mystery keep its emotional charge.
Smith’s estimated net worth is lower than several veteran co-stars because he is still building his larger financial profile. Still, Sharp Objects gave him a prestige HBO credit, and he later expanded his visibility through projects such as Where the Crawdads Sing, Shadow in the Cloud, and other film and television roles. He ranks tenth because John Keene gave him serious dramatic exposure, but his overall fortune remains smaller than the cast’s long-established film and television names.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Taylor John Smith
|$1 million – $3 million
|
|Smith ranks tenth because John Keene gave him HBO visibility, though his overall fortune is still developing.
9. Madison Davenport
Madison Davenport played Meredith Wheeler, John Keene’s girlfriend, and helped build the uneasy social atmosphere around Wind Gap’s younger characters. Meredith could have been treated as a background girlfriend inside the murder mystery, but Davenport made her feel like part of the town’s gossip system, grief performance, and suspicion cycle. Her scenes helped show how quickly tragedy became social currency in Wind Gap.
Davenport’s estimated wealth comes from film, television, voice acting, and genre projects. Before Sharp Objects, she had already built credits through From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, Shameless, Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, and other roles. The HBO miniseries added prestige-drama value to that résumé. She ranks ninth because her career has been steady across different formats, but she has not yet reached the wealth level of the cast’s biggest film stars or later breakout names.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Madison Davenport
|$1 million – $4 million
|
|Davenport ranks ninth because Meredith added HBO prestige to a steady career across film, television, and voice work.
8. Eliza Scanlen
Eliza Scanlen gave the miniseries one of its most disturbing performances as Amma Crellin. Amma was childish, cruel, seductive, needy, theatrical, and frighteningly hard to read. Scanlen made her switch between roller-skating princess, grieving sister, town celebrity, and hidden threat with unnerving ease. The role was crucial because Amma had to feel both vulnerable and dangerous long before the full truth became clear.
Scanlen’s estimated wealth is still growing, but Sharp Objects became a major international breakthrough. After the HBO series, she moved into high-profile film work with Little Women, Babyteeth, The Devil All the Time, and other prestige projects. She ranks eighth because her fortune remains smaller than the veteran performers here, but Amma gave her one of the strongest breakout roles in the entire miniseries. In career-value terms, she may have gained more from the show than many richer co-stars.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Eliza Scanlen
|$2 million – $5 million
|
|Scanlen ranks eighth because Amma became a major showcase, though her overall wealth is still building.
7. Miguel Sandoval
Miguel Sandoval played Frank Curry, Camille Preaker’s editor and one of the few people outside Wind Gap who seemed genuinely worried about her. Curry mattered because he represented the professional world Camille kept failing to fully return to. His concern gave the series a faint lifeline outside the suffocating Crellin home and the town’s social poison.
Sandoval’s estimated wealth reflects decades of film and television work. His résumé includes Medium, Clear and Present Danger, Jurassic Park, Get Shorty, and many supporting roles across crime dramas, thrillers, comedies, and network television. Sharp Objects was not the foundation of his fortune, but it added another serious HBO credit to a long character-actor career. He ranks seventh because his steady industry presence gives him a stronger financial base than several younger cast members.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Miguel Sandoval
|$3 million – $8 million
|
|Sandoval ranks seventh because Curry added HBO prestige to a long, steady film and television career.
6. Chris Messina
Chris Messina played Detective Richard Willis, the outsider investigator whose presence in Wind Gap created tension with Camille, the local police, and the town’s closed social system. Richard was sharp enough to see through parts of the town’s performance, but not always prepared for how deeply the rot ran. Messina made him watchful, skeptical, attracted to Camille, and increasingly unsettled by what he was uncovering.
Messina’s estimated wealth comes from television, film, directing, and steady character work. His credits include The Mindy Project, Argo, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Julie & Julia, Birds of Prey, and numerous indie and prestige projects. Sharp Objects gave him one of his strongest dramatic television roles, but his financial profile comes from years of consistent work across comedy, drama, and film. He ranks sixth because his career is broader than a single HBO role.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Chris Messina
|$4 million – $10 million
|
|Messina ranks sixth because Richard Willis added prestige-TV value to a long career across comedy, drama, and film.
5. Henry Czerny
Henry Czerny played Alan Crellin, Adora’s husband and the strange, passive presence inside the Crellin household. Alan was not loud or openly monstrous, which made him unsettling in a different way. Czerny gave him a vacant refinement, a man surrounded by sickness and control who seemed to have chosen comfort, denial, and music over confrontation. That passivity became part of the house’s horror.
Czerny’s estimated wealth comes from decades of film, television, theater, and franchise work. He is widely recognized for Mission: Impossible, Clear and Present Danger, Revenge, Ready or Not, and many character roles. Sharp Objects gave him another prestige-drama credit, but his fortune reflects long-term screen consistency. He ranks fifth because his résumé includes both respected character work and major studio visibility across multiple decades.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Henry Czerny
|$6 million – $12 million
|
|Czerny ranks fifth because Alan added HBO prestige to a career strengthened by franchise work and long-term screen roles.
4. Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson gave one of the miniseries’ most terrifying performances as Adora Crellin. Adora was not frightening because she raged. She was frightening because she controlled the temperature of every room with sweetness, etiquette, poison, and need. Clarkson made her elegant, maternal, wounded, vain, and monstrous at once, turning Adora into one of HBO’s most chilling portraits of domestic control.
Clarkson’s estimated wealth comes from a long career in film, television, theater, and awards-recognized character work. Her credits include The Green Mile, Pieces of April, Six Feet Under, Good Night, and Good Luck, Easy A, and many acclaimed dramas and comedies. Sharp Objects became one of her biggest late-career television showcases and brought major awards attention. She ranks fourth because Adora added serious prestige value to an already respected and financially solid career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Patricia Clarkson
|$8 million – $16 million
|
|Clarkson ranks fourth because Adora became a major awards role inside a long, respected film and television career.
3. Elizabeth Perkins
Elizabeth Perkins played Jackie O’Neill, one of Wind Gap’s sharpest social observers and one of the few people who seemed to understand the Crellin family’s sickness better than she was willing to say outright. Jackie brought humor, gossip, alcohol, history, and dread into the story. Perkins made her feel like someone who had survived the town by learning when to speak and when to look away.
Perkins ranks third because her overall fortune comes from decades of film and television success. She became widely known through Big, The Flintstones, Miracle on 34th Street, Weeds, and many other roles. Sharp Objects gave her another strong prestige-TV part, but her financial profile was already built through major studio films and long-running television work. Her placement reflects a career that has stayed visible across comedy, drama, film, and cable television.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Elizabeth Perkins
|$10 million – $20 million
|
|Perkins ranks third because Jackie added HBO prestige to a fortune built through film hits and long-running television work.
2. Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney had a small but memorable role as Alice, Camille’s teenage roommate during treatment. Alice’s scenes mattered because they revealed Camille’s wounds outside Wind Gap before the series fully dragged her back into them. Sweeney gave the role softness, fear, and fragility, making Alice feel like a brief connection Camille could not save. The role was limited, but it sits inside one of the most explosive career rises of any actor connected to the miniseries.
Sweeney ranks second because her later career completely changed her financial profile. After Sharp Objects, she became a major name through Euphoria, The White Lotus, Anyone But You, Immaculate, brand deals, producing, and fashion visibility. The HBO miniseries was not the project that made her rich, but it was one of several early prestige credits that helped build momentum. Her current earning power places her above most of the cast, even with limited screen time in the series.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Sydney Sweeney
|$20 million – $40 million
|
|Sweeney ranks second because Alice was a small role, but her later HBO, film, brand, and producing success sharply raised her fortune.
1. Amy Adams
Amy Adams is the clear No. 1 because Camille Preaker was only one major role inside an already massive film career. In Sharp Objects, Adams played Camille as damaged, brilliant, self-destructive, observant, and physically haunted by her own history. The performance worked because she never made Camille’s pain neat. Every silence, drink, scar, and return home felt tied to something she was barely surviving.
Adams’ estimated fortune comes from film stardom, producing, awards-season dramas, studio films, and prestige television. Her résumé includes Enchanted, Doubt, The Fighter, American Hustle, Arrival, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and many more. Sharp Objects gave her one of her strongest television showcases and an executive-producer credit, but her fortune was already built through years of elite film work. In terms of who really profited from the 92% RT critics-rated HBO miniseries and the careers around it, Adams stands firmly at the top.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Amy Adams
|$60 million – $90 million
|
|Adams ranks first because Camille added HBO prestige to one of the largest film-star fortunes in the cast.
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