I Took Pictures Of Sunny Craiova In Romania (40 Pics)

Step into the enchanting world of Craiova, Romania, where a sunny spring day reveals the city’s vibrant heart. Armed with a superangular wide lens, we embarked on a photographic journey through downtown Craiova, capturing the essence of this European gem. In this collection of 40 mesmerizing images, you’ll witness a harmonious blend of colorful flowers, lush green trees, and magnificent historical buildings, all seen through a unique perspective. Join me as I unveil the beauty and charm of Craiova’s downtown, inviting you to experience a truly captivating visual adventure.

Craiova, located in southwestern Romania, is a city that exudes charm and historical significance. As one of the country’s largest cities, it serves as the economic and cultural center of the Oltenia region. With a rich history that dates back to ancient times, Craiova boasts a captivating blend of architectural wonders, vibrant traditions, and natural beauty.

The city is renowned for its well-preserved historic buildings, which reflect various architectural styles from different periods. Nature lovers will appreciate Craiova’s lush green spaces, including parks and gardens that offer tranquility amidst the urban landscape. 

More info: laurentiunica.ro | Facebook | Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

