Weeds Cast: What Happened to the Stars of the Hit Showtime Series?

Since the finale, the Weeds cast has taken on diverse roles across stage, film, and television. The show’s quirky characters and sharp writing earned it a loyal following and critical acclaim. Premiering on August 8, 2005, Weeds was an instant hit, becoming Showtime’s highest rated series by its first year. Thanks to its eclectic ensemble, Weeds left an unforgettable mark on television, bringing the quirky suburban drug drama to life.
Having aired its finale on September 16, 2012, life after the Weeds series took each cast member down different roads. While some continued building their acting careers, others stepped away from the limelight. The Weeds cast’s post-show journeys reflect not only personal choices but also the lasting influence the show has on their careers. Here’s a look at the personal and career lives of the Weeds cast since 2012.
Mary-Louise Parker as Nancy Botwin
Actress Mary-Louise Parker led the Weeds cast as its protagonist, Nancy Botwin. Audiences watched her transition from a PTA soccer mom in the small fictional town of Agrestic to a drug lord. Unsurprisingly, Parker received three Emmy nominations for her performance. After Weeds, Parker continued to land several roles across film, television, and stage. Mary-Louise Parker recently guest-starred in Elsbeth (2025) and a supporting role in the MGM+ supernatural horror series The Institute (2025).
Justin Kirk as Andy Botwin
Justin Kirk joined the Weeds cast as Andy Botwin, Nancy’s devoted brother-in-law. His character, first introduced as an archetypal Shakespearean ‘fool,’ evolved to a more mature, business owner, and father by the end of the show. Post-Weeds, Justin Kirk worked mainly on television rather than in film. However, he portrayed Scooter Libby, a lawyer and former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, in the Christian Bale-led biographical black comedy Vice. Besides playing Jeryd Mencken in Succession, Kirk’s most recent screen credit is his guest roles in Interview with the Vampire (2024) and Ghosts (2025).
Hunter Parrish as Silas Botwin
Weeds was Hunter Parrish’s breakout role, as he had only had a few minor roles previously. Parrish played Silas Botwin, Nancy’s oldest child. His character arc evolved alongside complex storylines. After Weeds, Hunter Parrish continued his acting career, landing several roles on the big and small screens. He appeared in The Good Wife (2013–2014), The Following (2015), Quantico (2017), and This Is Us (2018). His most recent screen roles include The Other Black Girl (2013) and Atrabilious (2025). He has also continued working in theater. Parrish married Kathryn Wahl in 2015 and became a father in 2020.
Alexander Gould as Shane Botwin
Alexander Gould was 11 years old when Weeds debuted in 2005. He experienced childhood fame with his breakthrough as part of the Weeds cast. His character, Shane Botwin, is Nancy’s second child and the only biological child she shared with Judah Botwin. After the show ended, Alexander Gould shifted gears dramatically. Understandably, he embraced academia and personal pursuits. However, he never truly returned to Hollywood. Besides two film voice roles, Alexander Gould officially retired as an actor in 2012. He currently works as an acting agent with Abrams Acting Agency. Gould married in June 2018, and has since not changed his mind about walking from the spotlight.
Kevin Nealon as Doug Wilson
Comedian and actor Kevin Nealon joined the Weeds cast as Doug Wilson. He was one of the show’s eccentric and memorable characters. After Weeds, Nealon kept the comedic torch burning. Interestingly, he has only landed one major role on television since Weeds. Besides Man with a Plan (2016–2020), he has guest-starred on several other shows. In 2025, he joined the familiar ensemble cast to reprise his role as Gary Potter in the sequel Happy Gilmore 2. Nealon has been the host of his web series Hiking with Kevin since 2017.
Elizabeth Perkins as Celia Hodes
Elizabeth Perkins’s character, Celia Hodes, is one of the show’s few characters whose arcs were never fully resolved. Perkins was part of the main Weeds cast from seasons 1 to 5, before her exit from the show. The actress has stayed active since 2009, starring in several other TV shows and movies. Her most prominent appearances on television include How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life) (2013), This Is Us (2017–2022), Truth Be Told (2019–2020), The Moodys (2019–2021), and The Afterparty (2023). Elizabeth Perkins’s most recent role is joining A Simple Favor’s cast in its 2025 sequel, Another Simple Favor.
