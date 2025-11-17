29 Restaurant Red Flags That Mean You Should Probably Not Eat There

When you think of restaurants, you might think of fancy tablecloths and refined waiters, cozy fairy lights above scrubbed wooden tables, tasty food and good company. Whether formal or modern, they’re about quality. Or they’re meant to be. The sad reality is that many places that serve food fail to meet even the most basic hygiene and service standards.
Reddit user u/FlintTheDad wanted to hear about the most egregious signs that a restaurant’s not worth eating at, and the r/AskReddit community was happy to share their immediate red flags. We’ve collected the most important signs that you should probably turn around and leave the restaurant the way you came. Check them out as you scroll down!
#1
Gordon Ramsey walking in with a camera crew.
#2
A menu with no prices
#3
If a manager is yelling at staff either loud enough for everyone to hear or out in the open.
#4
A seafood restaurant should NOT smell fishy
#5
Dirty restrooms Edit: usually if the restrooms are dirty so is the kitchen. They seem to go hand-in-hand.
#6
that *smell*
You know the one. floors feel a little slippery/slimy underfoot and it smells like theyve been mopping the place with the same dirty mop and bucket water for weeks.
This isnt something you’re likely to see in a nice place but I’ve encountered it in more fast-casual dining places than i care to remember.
#7
The smell of rancid oil.
#8
Sign says: your hostess will seat you (or something similar) and there’s no hostess. And the waitstaff walks past multiple times without saying anything.
I start a mental 5 minute-ish timer and if I don’t see or speak to the hostess before five minutes, I leave.
#9
Empty parking lot during a traditionally busy time of day.
#10
All of the furniture and menus are weirdly sticky…
#11
“ATTENTION CUSTOMERS: due to inflationary pressures we will be adding a 10% surcharge to all bills. Thank you for your understanding.”
#12
Multiple dirty tables that haven’t been cleared. If the restaurant isn’t crowded, staff should have time to clean them. If it is crowded, staff should be trying to turn tables over quickly. Dirty tables mean they are either severely understaffed or the staff just doesn’t care. Either way you will be waiting a long time.
#13
Cockroaches
#14
Political stickers on the doorway..
#15
An unkept fish tank / aquarium
#16
An ethnic restaurant with no one from that ethnicity eating there.
#17
A huge menu.
#18
Front doors are dirty, dead bugs in windows.
#19
My big one is smells. If it has a yucky smell, you know something’s not right. Also, flies. I understand that flys come in as customers open and close the door, but restaurants should be taking measures to repel bugs.
#20
When you see the owner breaking apart frozen chicken on the curb outback.
#21
Friend insisted on us all going to this one restaurant. I swear I stepped over vomit near the door but wasn’t sure.
We all got food poisoning.
So, I’mma say any puddles of things on the floor that should not be puddles of things on the floor is a red flag.
#22
A racoon falling through the ceiling tiles. 1:00am drunk as hell, looking for something to eat. Find a dive that’s still open. Order my food. While waiting for my order, a racoon falls from the ceiling. Waitress runs to the back screaming. The cook comes out armed with a cleaver and chases it into the kitchen. The look on his face was like it has happened before. Other people eating there were in shock and got up and left. Mystery meat – the new special. Get me the f**k out of there.
#23
More than 2 of the wait staff are crying.
#24
Stained carpet. Chipped dishes. Loud entertainment. Yelling from the kitchen.
#25
I always go to the bathroom and wash my hands. If the soap is empty, I walk out of the place.
#26
I immediately look to see if there is anyone actually eating. If there are a half dozen tables with no food on them, and people looking anxiously to the kitchen, I’m out.
#27
It’s 6:30 in the evening and you are the only customer in the restaurant.
#28
High humidity inside.
#29
If underage children are your waiters
