Is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning a Grand Farewell For the Franchise?

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning not only stirred nostalgia among fans of the beloved franchise but also raised questions about the future of Tom Cruise’s performance as Ethan Hunt. Watching Cruise pull off breathtaking stunts like dangling from an airborne plane doesn’t get old, and the 2025 Mission Impossible installment comes complete with adrenaline-packed sequences. Nearly 30 years and 8 missions later, Ethan’s signature knack for the impossible is still as good as new.
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning follows Ethan and his Impossible Mission Force (IMF) teammates as they push boundaries to stop the Entity from destroying humanity. Like its predecessors, Final Reckoning packs a healthy dose of action and suspense perfectly depicted by a brilliant cast. However, diehard fans of the franchise flocked to The Final Reckoning, wondering if this was really the end.
What is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning About?
From Brian De Palma’s iconic 1996 Mission Impossible to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), Ethan Hunt’s spy adventures have taken many turns over the years. The Final Reckoning picks up a couple of months after Hunt retrieved the source code key to unlock the rogue AI known as Entity, which has the power to destroy humanity. In this installment, Ethan and his IMF team continue their face-off against the Entity.
Sanctioned by US President Erika Sloane (Angela Bassett), Ethan and his teammates set out on a deadly mission to stop the Entity. With strong opposition from Gabriel, the Entity’s former proxy, what follows is a trail of adrenaline-packed events to complete the mission. Everyone paid a price, but Hunt’s longtime teammate and IMF hacker, Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), sacrificed his life to give others a fighting chance. Luther also designed the Poison Pill malware, which Ethan and the rest of the team use to trap the Entity in a 5D optical data drive.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Takes a Slow Burn Route That Pays Off in the End
Despite garnering generally positive reviews, The Final Reckoning got off to a slow start. The film was panned for leaning too much on expository dialogue and flashbacks. Plot expansion and the introduction of new characters contribute to the slow pace, driving The Final Reckoning far from the traditional fast-paced action the franchise is known for. But, does it compromise Mission Impossible‘s signature state-of-the-art stunts and action sequences?
Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning may not be the best in the franchise, but it’s a worthy addition to the lineup. The intense and emotional moments elicit more thrills from audiences than disappointments. In a review for The Washington Post, Ann Hornaday states that the film upholds the franchise’s “core tenets, even if it too often feels baggy and redundant.” Ultimately, The Final Reckoning can be summed up as a wildly entertaining entry in the franchise.
Does The Mission Impossible Franchise Wrap Up With The Final Reckoning?
If the title is anything to go by, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is not just another excuse for Cruise to play the hero and save the day. In The Final Reckoning, every bit feels personal as it is widely presumed to be the last entry in the Mission Impossible film series. The movie was marketed as the final piece in the long-running action franchise. However, the Mission Impossible franchise has built a massive fanbase, making a strong point not to end it
As such, Cruise’s run as Ethan Hunt may have ended with The Final Reckoning, but there are several ways the franchise can continue. It’s also worth noting that Ethan survived his last mission, suggesting that his story isn’t over. Additionally, the eighth installment recorded huge box office earnings, a resounding proof that audiences still find the franchise entertaining. Finally, this is not the first time the Mission: Impossible series has hinted at coming to an end.
Is The Final Reckoning a Satisfying Farewell to The Mission Impossible Franchise?
Complete with high-octane and adrenaline-pumping action scenes, Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning is considered a befitting farewell to the film series. The Final Reckoning packs an amazing punch of memorable moments that will stay with fans for a long time. No doubt, the underwater sequence is one of them. If The Final Reckoning is indeed what seems to be a sentimental sendoff for Ethan, then he left on a high note. The epic finale to a classic franchise left a trail of satisfied fans, even though some may beg to differ.
