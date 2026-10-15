‘Nobody Wants This’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

Nobody Wants This turned an agnostic podcaster falling for a rabbi into one of Netflix‘s biggest modern romantic comedies, but the relationship at its center only works because the people surrounding Joanne and Noah are almost as entertaining as they are. Across two seasons, siblings, parents, friends, exes, and fellow rabbis have transformed a straightforward romance into an increasingly large ensemble comedy. Season 3 arrives in October 2026 with Joanne and Noah moving in together while Morgan, Sasha, and Esther face major changes of their own.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking focuses on 10 prominent members of the established cast rather than one-off celebrity guest stars. Television salaries, film work, theater, comedy, music, producing, voice acting, residuals, and other established income streams are considered. Public financial information is far stronger for the veteran stars than for several supporting performers, so wider ranges are used where necessary. One additional complication sits near the top: the most widely reported estimates for both Adam Brody and Kristen Bell represent combined household wealth rather than purely individual fortunes.
10. Jackie Tohn
Jackie Tohn plays Esther Roklov, Sasha’s fiercely opinionated wife and Noah’s sister-in-law. Esther initially appears to be one of the biggest obstacles to Joanne being accepted into Noah’s family, but the character develops far beyond that function. Her marriage, friendship dynamics, insecurities, and eventual decision to reconsider what she actually wants give Tohn considerably more material as the series progresses. Before Nobody Wants This, she was best known for playing Melanie “MelRose” Rosen on GLOW.
Published estimates of Tohn’s wealth vary substantially, making approximately $1 million – $2 million a more defensible range than a precise figure. Her income has come from acting, music, reality television, hosting, and voice work. Tohn competed on American Idol, appeared in films including A Futile and Stupid Gesture, and later moved into projects connected to The Boys universe. Her continuing role as Esther provides something especially valuable for a working performer: steady employment on a successful global streaming series.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jackie Tohn
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Public estimates vary considerably, so Tohn’s fortune is better represented by a broad range than a fixed figure.
9. Timothy Simons
Timothy Simons plays Sasha Roklov, Noah’s older brother and a man whose confidence regularly exceeds his understanding of whatever situation he has wandered into. Sasha could have remained comic relief, but his unexpected friendship with Morgan and difficulties with Esther gradually give the character more emotional weight. Simons entered the Netflix series after spending seven seasons as Jonah Ryan on Veep, one of the defining roles of his career.
Reliable reporting on Simons’ personal finances is limited, with most estimates placing him somewhere around $1 million – $3 million. His longest financial foundation came from Veep, supplemented by films including Draft Day, Inherent Vice, and Don’t Worry Darling. Voice acting, podcasting, guest roles, and later streaming television have added further income. Nobody Wants This gives Simons another ensemble role that plays directly to his talent for making socially disastrous behavior feel strangely sympathetic, while Season 3 places Sasha in an even larger personal storyline.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Timothy Simons
|$1 million – $3 million
|
|Simons has built his wealth primarily through long-running television work supplemented by film, voice acting, and comedy projects.
8. Paul Ben-Victor
Paul Ben-Victor plays Ilan Roklov, Noah and Sasha’s father and the calmer half of a parental pairing that has very strong ideas about Noah’s future. Ben-Victor is one of those character actors viewers may recognize from an astonishing number of places. His television résumé includes The Wire, Entourage, In Plain Sight, and Vinyl, while his film work stretches from True Romance to The Irishman.
Recent public estimates place Ben-Victor’s net worth at approximately $2 million – $3 million. That fortune reflects decades of steady employment rather than the enormous salary associated with one long-running leading role. Recurring television parts, films, stage work, residuals, and guest appearances have created a remarkably durable career. Ilan represents another recurring role within that pattern, though Nobody Wants This exposes Ben-Victor to a very different audience from the crime dramas with which he has frequently been associated. Four decades of consistency give him one of the longest careers in the ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Paul Ben-Victor
|$2 million – $3 million
|
|Ben-Victor’s wealth comes from decades as an unusually prolific character actor across television and film.
7. Justine Lupe
Justine Lupe plays Morgan, Joanne’s younger sister and podcast partner, whose honesty can be supportive, vicious, hilarious, or all three in the same conversation. Morgan became one of the show’s most important characters almost immediately, particularly as her connection with Sasha developed into something neither character seemed capable of defining. Lupe had already become familiar to prestige-TV audiences as Willa Ferreyra on Succession and through recurring work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mr. Mercedes.
Lupe’s finances are private, and online estimates vary wildly enough that approximately $2 million – $4 million is a cautious working range. The strongest evidence for her growing financial position is the résumé itself: years of recurring prestige television followed by a principal role on a major Netflix comedy. Film work, including Luckiest Girl Alive, supplies additional income. Morgan’s expanded Season 3 storyline should further strengthen Lupe’s position within the ensemble, particularly after the series turned her from a supporting sister character into one of its primary comic engines.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Justine Lupe
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|Public estimates are inconsistent, but Lupe’s run of major prestige and streaming roles has substantially raised her profile.
6. Sherry Cola
Sherry Cola plays Ashley, Joanne’s close friend and podcast colleague who regularly provides an outside perspective on the increasingly complicated Noah situation. Cola’s career began in radio and stand-up before moving decisively into acting. She spent five seasons playing Alice Kwan on Good Trouble and reached a much larger film audience as Lolo Chen in Joy Ride, one of the most prominent theatrical roles of her career.
Public estimates now place Cola’s fortune somewhere around $2 million – $4 million, though precise figures should be treated cautiously. Acting provides the largest source, supplemented by stand-up comedy, hosting, voice work, live appearances, and endorsements. Films including Shortcomings and A Family Affair added further visibility before her recurring role on Nobody Wants This. Cola’s career is still climbing, and her ability to move between television, studio comedy, independent film, and live performance gives her more income channels than a straightforward supporting television contract would suggest.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sherry Cola
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|Cola’s income has expanded quickly through television, film, comedy, and live performance rather than one dominant role.
5. Michael Hitchcock
Michael Hitchcock plays Henry, Joanne and Morgan’s father, whose decision to come out later in life becomes part of the family’s already unusual dynamic. Hitchcock’s career extends far beyond acting. He was a writer and producer on MADtv, later worked on Glee, and appeared in Christopher Guest comedies including Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman, and A Mighty Wind.
Because Hitchcock’s income has come from both sides of the camera and his finances are private, public estimates vary considerably. Approximately $3 million – $5 million is a reasonable broad range given decades of acting, television writing, producing, residuals, and recurring work. He also served as an executive producer on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, adding another significant long-running television credit outside acting. Henry is a comparatively small role within Nobody Wants This, but Hitchcock’s larger career makes him one of the more financially established members of its supporting ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Michael Hitchcock
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|Hitchcock has spent decades earning as a writer, producer, and performer rather than relying exclusively on acting salaries.
4. Stephanie Faracy
Stephanie Faracy plays Lynne, Joanne and Morgan’s mother, whose interest in her daughters’ personal lives is rarely limited by normal parental boundaries. Faracy has been working professionally since the 1970s and has accumulated close to a century’s worth of film and television credits. Her résumé includes Sideways, Flightplan, The Great Outdoors, True Colors, and recurring work on numerous television series.
Faracy’s net worth has been estimated at approximately $4 million – $5 million. That number makes sense primarily as the product of longevity: decades of network television, films, streaming projects, guest roles, and residual income rather than a single enormous payday. Character actors who work consistently for half a century can build substantial wealth without ever receiving superstar salaries. Nobody Wants This adds another recognizable role to that catalogue and gives Faracy the opportunity to play against a cast operating in the same sharply comic family territory that has defined some of her best work.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Stephanie Faracy
|$4 million – $5 million
|
|Faracy’s fortune reflects roughly five decades of steady employment across film and television.
3. Tovah Feldshuh
Tovah Feldshuh plays Bina Roklov, Noah’s mother and the family member least willing to pretend that Joanne’s religious background is irrelevant. Bina could easily become a stock disapproving parent, but Feldshuh gives her enough humor and force to make even the character’s most difficult scenes entertaining. Feldshuh arrived with an extraordinary stage résumé, including four Tony Award nominations, alongside major television work on Holocaust, Law & Order, and The Walking Dead.
Feldshuh’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $5 million. Her financial foundation comes from a career stretching across Broadway, regional theater, television, film, concerts, writing, and speaking engagements. Theater rarely produces the kind of giant paychecks associated with blockbuster movies, but decades as a leading stage performer combined with steady screen work create considerable career value. Bina adds another high-visibility streaming role, and Season 3 keeps her closely involved as Joanne’s relationship with Noah moves toward the religious questions the character has worried about from the beginning.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tovah Feldshuh
|$4 million – $5 million
|
|Feldshuh’s wealth reflects more than five decades of acclaimed stage and screen work.
2. Adam Brody
Adam Brody stars as Noah Roklov, the unconventional rabbi whose relationship with Joanne forces both characters to decide how much of their existing lives can bend without breaking. Brody had already achieved television immortality as Seth Cohen on The O.C., but his career afterward deliberately moved through independent films, supporting roles, comedy, and genre projects. Jennifer’s Body, Ready or Not, Shazam!, and Fleishman Is in Trouble all came before Noah gave him another major leading role.
Brody’s widely reported net worth is approximately $22 million, but that figure is explicitly described as combined wealth with his wife, Leighton Meester. His individual fortune therefore cannot responsibly be isolated from public reporting. Their household wealth reflects two substantial acting careers, real estate, music, television residuals, film salaries, and other entertainment income. Nobody Wants This has nevertheless been particularly valuable to Brody personally: Noah returned him to romantic-lead status, earned major awards attention, and gave him his most prominent series role since The O.C..
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Adam Brody
|$20 million – $22 million
|
|The commonly cited $22 million figure represents Brody’s combined net worth with wife Leighton Meester rather than his individual wealth alone.
1. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell stars as Joanne, the relationship podcaster whose instant connection with Noah forces her to reconsider assumptions about commitment, family, and religion. Bell arrived at the series after two decades as a major television and film star. Veronica Mars created her first signature role, Gossip Girl made her voice instantly recognizable to another generation, and The Good Place became one of the defining television comedies of her career. Then there is Frozen, in which she voices Anna across one of Disney’s biggest modern franchises.
Bell’s widely reported net worth is approximately $80 million, making her the richest member of the established cast by a substantial margin. Like Brody’s estimate, however, that number represents combined wealth with her husband, Dax Shepard. Bell’s own career still includes blockbuster voice work, network and streaming salaries, producing, endorsements, real estate, and business ventures. She also executive produces Nobody Wants This, giving her a financial role beyond her performance as Joanne. Even allowing for the household nature of the public estimate, no other established regular in this ensemble approaches the financial scale attached to Bell’s career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kristen Bell
|$75 million – $80 million
|
|Bell’s commonly cited $80 million estimate is combined with husband Dax Shepard, but her own extensive film, television, voice, and producing career still places her at the top.
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