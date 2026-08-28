The Boys Ended But These Questions Were Never Answered

The Boys concluded with Homelander and Butcher’s deaths. The narcissistic supe was reduced to a whimp right before Butcher killed him on national television. And it was thoroughly satisfying to watch him beg for his life, just after declaring himself a God. Butcher, on the other hand, lost his life to Hughie, who shot him to prevent a global supe genocide.
In all, the superhero satire ended with a roller-coaster of emotions for fans, who anticipated more from the finale. While several of the immoral supes met their doom, Butcher’s death was a disappointing outcome for the fandom. Apart from that, the series ended with several unresolved threads, leaving the viewers in search of answers. Here are some of the questions that remain after The Boys Season 5.
Did Ryan Lose His Powers?
@theboystv
Father of the year. #TheBoys #PrimeVideo #Homelander #Vought #CameronCrovetti
In the final showdown with Homelander, Ryan showed up to help The Boys stop his father. Alongside Butcher, he held down Homelander for Kimiko to blast away his powers. Doing so, Ryan and Butcher seemingly lost their powers as well. Butcher alluded to this, referring to Ryan and himself as normal people. Homelander’s son didn’t acknowledge this, and the series ended without confirming if he truly lost his powers. As the first natural-born supe, Ryan’s powers are unique as he didn’t receive compound V to gain his abilities. If his body naturally produces the superhuman serum, is the radioactive blast from Kimiko capable of permanently getting rid of his abilities? Without depicting him being unable to use his powers or confirming he’s no longer a supe, the question remains one of The Boys’ lingering questions.
What’s Soldier Boy’s Fate?
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Homelander’s father was nowhere to be found in The Boys’ finale. His son locked him up in a cryosleep after he decided to leave for Bogota, Columbia in the penultimate episode. His absence in the finale raises questions about the character’s fate. The show’s creator …. has confirmed that Soldier Boy’s story will continue in the series’ upcoming Spinoff, Vought’s Rising. But then, Voight’s Rising is an origin story. Will it capture Soldier Boy’s reaction to his son’s death? That seems like a lingering thread The Boys should have resolved, but it’s left to see how the new series navigates through it.
What’s Next For Sister Sage?
@theboystv
AI stands for artificial intelligence. #TheBoys
Sage lost her powers right before The Boys headed to the White House to face Homelander. After helping Frenchie bequeath Kimiko Soldier Boys’ radioactive blast, she realizes the experiment was successful at Frenchie’s burial. Kimiko only needs to be upset to trigger the chest blast. To test her hunch, she approached Kimiko and said hurtful things about her relationship with Frenchie. An angry Kimiko blasted Sage with her new power, riding the brilliant Supe of her powers. While The Boys headed to the White House to confront Homelander, Sage opted to visit Harry Potter’s World. That was the last time she was seen. What happened to her afterwards? It doesn’t seem like she will miss her powers, but wouldn’t she get bored with being as dumb as everyone?
What Happened To The Supe-killing Virus?
@theboystv
Got some recommended, but not required, viewing ahead of S4. Here’s everything ya need to know about Sam, Cate, and that nasty little virus from @Gen V. #TheBoys #GenV #PrimeVideo #Vought #Homelander #MarieMoreau
After killing Homelander, Butcher decides to spread the supe-killing virus to prevent the emergence of another Homelander. Had he succeeded with his plan at the Vought Tower, he would have unleashed a global infection, a genocide that would claim the lives of many supes, including his associates, Starlight and Kimiko. Hughie killed the Butcher to protect the supes, but the series didn’t depict what happened to the virus thereafter. As long as the virus exists, the Supe population is endangered. What did Hughie do with the virus after thwarting the supe genocide? Did he destroy it or safely store it away? Had the series answered this question, viewers would have gained more insight about the character’s state of mind on Butcher’s resolve to prevent another Homelander.
Where Are Marie Moreau and Her Friends?
@pieceoftheaction
a-train? more like HYPEtrain ⚡ watch #genv on Prime Video #theboys #starlight #jazsinclair #tvshow
♬ original sound – Piece of the Action – Piece of the Action
The Gen V bunch didn’t get as much screen time as fans anticipated in The Boys Season 5. In the finale, Starlight sends them off to Canada alongside people rescued from the Vought studio. The crew didn’t return to the screen thereafter and didn’t participate in the final fight against Homelander. Their story would have continued in Gen V, but since season 3 is no longer happening, viewers can’t help but wonder how their story ended. Check out the top 7 WTF moments in The Boys.
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