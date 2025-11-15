50 Times People Spotted Incorrect But Hilarious English Texts, They Just Had To Share Them In This Group

One of the things that I love the most about the English language is that the spellings don’t always match the sounds they’re supposed to represent. It always kept me on my toes and constantly kept me curious to explore the depths of the language. Quirks, oddities, warts, and all. Just like all of you, I’ve had hilarious slips of the tongue (or rather the fingers when I’m writing), creating some truly bizarre sentences.
However, this article isn’t about small linguistic accidents—it’s about large English language fails and translation disasters. Grammar so broken, fixing it is more expensive than repairing your car. And the delightfully called ‘phuck ups,’ as the r/engrish subreddit describes them. It’s an online community that documents the most giggle-worthy times people messed up while writing. What can I say? My inner linguist is having a great time and I hope yours will, too, dear Pandas. So scroll down, have a read, have a laugh, and don’t forget to upvote your fave pics. If you’re feeling up for it, share your biggest English fail in the comments, though, no pressure if you’re feeling shy today.
Oh, and do keep in mind that this entire article is done in the name of good humor and fun, dear Pandas. Nobody’s making fun of anyone who’s having a hard time learning English. It can be a very peculiar language to learn, hard to get to grips with, notoriously silly with its spelling system. I would know. Scroll down to find out my own experience with this.
I reached out to Lisa McLendon from the University of Kansas to hear her take about some of the challenges that foreign students face when learning English (spoiler warning: the “train wreck” that is spelling is just the tip of the iceberg), how spell check impacts us, and why English spelling is so peculiar. You’ll find Bored Panda’s interview with her below, so be sure to scroll down if you’d like to learn something new. Lisa is the William Allen White Professor of Journalism and Mass Communications and the Coordinator at the Bremner Editing Center at KU.
#1 Grammarma
Image source: Sheepapple00
#2 Cute Pigs
Image source: engelthehyp
#3 Men Is Too Headache
Image source: xNooco
#4 Just Five More Minutes, Mom.
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Rude And Unreasonable Chicken
Image source: Izgoy
#6 Very Wholesome Engrish
Image source: lulala112
#7 🤦🤷
Image source: Rhino_Squatch
#8 I Hope This Was Copy And Paste
Image source: MY_NAME_IS_JET
#9 Oh, Deer
Image source: sohaur
#10 Wait Wha…
Image source: SDeltaE
#11 Drive Safe!
Image source: -idk_my_name
#12 How Hard Is It?
Image source: KoolIdiot
#13 No
Image source: AstralLizardon
#14 I Love Going To The Bathroom In China
Image source: larmageddonl
#15 “Under The Rest”
Image source: MicrowavedToddler
#16 Mail Or Femail
Image source: Stefano420
#17 Taken From R/Memes
Image source: NopeURGay
#18 Say It With Me!
Image source: Krallorddark
#19 Inhumane
Image source: reddit.com
#20 A Girl Or A Female
Image source: ToneBone12345
#21 Comedi
Image source: FunnyDifficulty6
#22 The Laundry Room Has Been Too Holy Recently
Image source: AtlasAndandroid
#23 Washing Machine Is Done Apologizing
Image source: Zuke020
#24 You Is The Because
Image source: Plus4lex44Plus
#25 Tey Stolle Our Stuf!
Image source: UH-OH-STINKYYYY
#26 …
Image source: SuperSheep456
#27 Oh No
Image source: urnangay420blazeit
#28 Detergent
Image source: keeda101
#29 When The Engrish Is Actually Truthful
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Hmmmmmm
Image source: mrcartertarrant
#31 I Love This Image
Image source: DoubleSpook_
#32 Thought This Belongs Here
Image source: FinleyCastello
#33 Homophobia In Its Eyes
Image source: Blind_Carrots
#34 When R/Technicallythetruth Meets R/Engrish
Image source: laptopkek
#35 Me Too Broken Coffee Machine, Me Too….
Image source: chowderpouch
#36 Turns Out Us British Can’t Speak English Either
Image source: Doctor_Derpless
#37 English Level: Expert
Image source: Skim_Cheese
#38 Challenge Accepted
Image source: oliver_oil-f
#39 Nice Try, China
Image source: Seller6969
#40 An Out Of Control Freezer
Image source: baisemoirten
#41 Some Sage Advice
Image source: shajo777
#42 Does This Count
Image source: Dimtar_
#43 D O N O T F O O D
Image source: FoltyCZ
#44 Joe Is Biden?????
Image source: Bruhnell
#45 Don’t Do It
Image source: Is0ra
#46 Michael Wave
Image source: MythicMK
#47 Day Cake
Image source: antiseptiplier_edits
#48 This Is Why I Don’t Travel Internationally
Image source: Rivalaia
#49 It Makes You A Sentence
Image source: marcbacus
#50 From My Brother In China
Image source: Aishas_Star
#51 Bill Gets
Image source: Wastelander_TR
