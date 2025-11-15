‘What’s Legal But If You Do It You Still Look Like A Psychopath?’: 30 Of The Funniest Answers

People can be stranger than fictional characters. I had this classmate who would always try to get everyone’s attention with ridiculous stunts like cutting his hair during History or trying to fit his head into the toilet before English. He succeeded. But at the expense of earning himself a lot of crazy nicknames.
Earlier this month, Redditor LordP asked other users:” What’s legal but if you do it, you still look like a psychopath?” and their post went viral, getting over 46K upvotes and nearly 20K comments, many of which prove that the boy I told you about isn’t the only lunatic. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should!
#1
Entering an elevator full of people and not turning to face the door
Image source: turbo_dragon, Petr Magera
#2
Eating food in any bathroom ever
Image source: yesterdaylettuce420, Jan Antonin Kolar
#3
One of the politicians in our country bit into a hotdog sideways and in the middle, like a sandwich.
It was so weird that it was in the newspapers the next day. Slow news day obv, but made him look like a nutjob.
Image source: Inflames811, sportsbetcomau
#4
Wearing a wedding gown to someone else’s wedding.
Image source: Adventurous_Menu_683, Haoward Nguyen
#5
Digging holes in your backyard at night.
Just doing some night digging.
Image source: Hydris, Lucas van Oort
#6
I was serving a very green, Chinese businessman at the pub and he ordered a burger and after a few seconds of sizing it up, stabbed it in the center with his fork and started eating it like a candy apple. I asked him if he was good, and he shrugged and said “sorry. I haven’t figured out how to eat these yet”
Image source: josiahpapaya, Chad Montano
#7
Going out to the gym or something and using a Hershey’s syrup bottle as a water bottle
Image source: seiryu13, mettefamily
#8
Having carpet in your kitchen or bathroom
Image source: CallumV1694, rick
#9
Hissing at people on the bus so they don’t sit next to you
Image source: throwaaaaawaaaayyyyy, Pau Casals
#10
walking around in public with a glass of water from home
Image source: Bored_Lem0n, Angelo Abear
#11
Eating a onion whole, like an apple
Image source: CrazySD93, haybails720
#12
Run while keeping your arms perfectly still at your sides
Image source: sirkev71, Jakob Owens
#13
Working out in a suit
Image source: Poob3, Andrew Itaga
#14
Put toothpaste directly into your mouth. Then brush teeth.
Image source: ComeOnYou, Andrew Gustar
#15
blasting “highway to hell” during a funeral
Image source: Mother_Than0s, Rhodi Lopez
#16
A manager I once had been reading a “how to manage people” book, which ended up with him telling me I was doing a good job, shaking my hand normally, then just standing still for 30 seconds, still holding my hand, in complete silence, staring directly into my eyes. Was supposed to be a reassuring show of dominance or some such s**t, but it was just weird and creepy.
Image source: Kimantha_Allerdings
#17
Standing next to someone at a urinal even when there is an open one at the opposite end of the row.
Image source: throwawaylogin2099, Oliver Hale
#18
When someone is holding a door open for you when a place has double doors and you just say f**k it and take the other door instead.
Image source: capnwinky, Amin Hasani
#19
When you just happen to be going to the same place as the car/pedestrian in front of you. It’s even creepier when it’s a long distance and they look behind them and see you.
Image source: supra025, Waldemar Brandt
#20
While shopping, pulling what you want out of other people’s carts before they buy them.
Image source: lightknight7777, Marjan Blan | @marjanblan
#21
stop responding midway thru an irl convo, but maintain eye contact
Image source: OnlyIce
#22
Standing silently at night along a forest road.
Image source: gutprof, Atharva Tulsi
#23
Casually eating a stick of butter during a business meeting
Image source: dalv321
#24
Eating unwrapped food from inside your pockets
Image source: Extreme_Today_984
#25
Eating a banana with the skin on
Image source: Nipples_of_Destiny, ChrisTweten
#26
Using both hands to put on Chapstick
Image source: colummbina, John and Julia
#27
Having nothing but pictures of yourself on your walls
Image source: SpinsterShutInBrunch
#28
Flying a kite at night
Image source: Nowforscd, Kilian Kremer
#29
My boss used to apply his lip balm while making firm eye contact with me at the end of the day.
Image source: Inflames811, Bacila Vlad
#30
Eating condiments as a meal by themselves.
Image source: BewareNixonsGhost, Jonathan Borba
Follow Us