Hey Pandas, What Really Grinds Your Gears? (Closed)

Time to vent Bored Panda so…
What gets your blood boiling?…
What makes you cringe?…
No need to be mean! SO….
If you have the need to let it out here’s your chance!
#1
I’d say the top of my list for this are these fundamentalist religious types that think they have a right to police everyone else’s sex lives, identities, expressions and such. I say if anyone is that concerned about someone else’s body parts while they attend a party or shop at a store or whatever, that they are the real perverts in the world.
#2
People hating things they don’t understand. If you’ve examined everyone’s arguments and made an educated decision to not support something, then that’s different. But refusing to use peer reviewed studies or listening to experts/others lived experiences, just to remain in your bubble of stupidity is ridiculous and makes me feel very frustrated.
#3
People who joke about wishing that people they knew would die..please don’t do that.
#4
Uneducated ministers.
Why is this person a minister for this field when they have no experience on how it works?
I think there should be an eligibility test for ministers, just a basic test of high-school level and I bet half of these ministers today won’t be qualifying it.
