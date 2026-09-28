‘Criminal Minds’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Made the Most?

Criminal Minds has produced one of television’s most financially durable ensembles, with the original procedural running for 15 seasons before returning through its streaming-era continuation. That longevity created years of network salaries and residual value for its core performers, while several stars supplemented their BAU earnings with sitcoms, movies, Broadway, directing, producing, voice work, hosting, and other long-running television roles. The result is a cast whose wealth reflects far more than one hit show, even though the franchise became the financial centerpiece of several careers.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on ten of the most significant performers from across the franchise rather than limiting the comparison to one particular season. That includes longtime BAU members and major former stars whose careers before or after the procedural substantially affected their financial position. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the Criminal Minds cast members who appear to have made the most money.
10. Kirsten Vangsness
Kirsten Vangsness became inseparable from Criminal Minds through Penelope Garcia, the colorful technical analyst whose warmth helped balance some of the darkest material on network television. Garcia began as a comparatively small character before audience response turned her into a permanent member of the ensemble. Vangsness eventually appeared across the original series, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Criminal Minds: Evolution, giving her one of the franchise’s longest continuous histories.
Her estimated fortune remains relatively modest beside the cast members above her, although nearly two decades of franchise employment created an unusually stable acting career. Vangsness has also worked extensively in theater, written for the series, and taken occasional film and television roles outside the BAU. Garcia became both her defining character and her strongest long-term income source. Salary increases during the original show’s later seasons and continued streaming-era employment helped turn what began as a supporting role into a durable multimillion-dollar career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kirsten Vangsness
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|Garcia transformed from a smaller supporting role into one of the franchise’s longest-running characters, providing Vangsness with years of steady television income.
9. A.J. Cook
A.J. Cook has spent most of her adult career associated with Jennifer “JJ” Jareau, progressing from the BAU’s communications liaison into an experienced profiler and one of the franchise’s central figures. Before joining Criminal Minds, Cook had already appeared in The Virgin Suicides, Final Destination 2, and the television series Higher Ground. Nothing in that earlier résumé approached the financial stability she found after joining the procedural during its first season.
Cook’s estimated net worth reflects nearly two decades of regular television salaries, residual income, directing opportunities, and occasional projects away from the franchise. Her financial value increased substantially as JJ evolved from a supporting member into one of the show’s leading agents, giving Cook greater importance during later contract negotiations. She also returned for Criminal Minds: Evolution, extending the earning life of the role well beyond the original CBS finale. Few actors enjoy such a long uninterrupted relationship with one character, and that consistency forms the foundation of her fortune.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|A.J. Cook
|$4 million – $6 million
|
|Cook’s fortune is closely tied to her exceptionally long run as JJ, supplemented by earlier film work and directing opportunities.
8. Aisha Tyler
Aisha Tyler joined the franchise as Dr. Tara Lewis after already building one of the most diversified careers in the ensemble. Before entering the BAU, Tyler had appeared in Friends, 24, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and numerous comedy projects. She also became the voice of Lana Kane on Archer and spent years as a co-host of The Talk. Hosting Whose Line Is It Anyway? added another long-running job outside traditional acting.
That variety explains why Tyler’s estimated fortune exceeds those of several performers who spent more years on Criminal Minds. Television salaries, voice acting, hosting, directing, writing, podcasting, and producing have all contributed to her wealth. Tara became another dependable income stream rather than the single role responsible for her financial position. Tyler also directed episodes of the franchise, allowing her to expand her value behind the camera. Her career demonstrates how multiple medium-sized entertainment businesses can accumulate into a stronger fortune than dependence on one successful acting contract.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Aisha Tyler
|$8 million – $10 million
|
|Tyler built one of the cast’s most diversified careers, earning across acting, voice work, hosting, directing, writing, and producing.
7. Paget Brewster
Paget Brewster became a defining member of the BAU as Emily Prentiss, initially joining the original series before eventually returning as the unit’s leader. Brewster had already gained mainstream recognition through Kathy on Friends and later appeared in Huff, but Criminal Minds became the longest and most financially significant role of her career. Her multiple departures and returns also gave Prentiss an unusual longevity, culminating in a central position throughout the streaming continuation.
Brewster’s estimated fortune reflects years of network salaries combined with an extensive voice-acting career and television work outside the franchise. She has voiced characters in productions including American Dad!, DuckTales, and numerous animated projects, creating income that continued even when she was away from the BAU. Returning as a leading figure in Criminal Minds: Evolution strengthened her financial position further. Prentiss ultimately became far more valuable than the supporting role Brewster originally joined, turning the character into the central anchor of her television career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Paget Brewster
|$8 million – $12 million
|
|Brewster combines years of BAU salaries with an extensive animation résumé and continuing television work.
6. Matthew Gray Gubler
Matthew Gray Gubler became one of the original show’s most recognizable stars as Dr. Spencer Reid, the young genius whose extraordinary intellect contrasted with his complicated emotional life. Gubler remained with Criminal Minds throughout all 15 seasons of its original CBS run, giving him a level of salary continuity few actors achieve. Outside the procedural, he voiced Simon throughout the Alvin and the Chipmunks film series and appeared in movies such as 500 Days of Summer and Life After Beth.
His fortune was strengthened by more than acting. Gubler directed numerous episodes of Criminal Minds, worked as a visual artist, published books, modeled earlier in his career, and maintained a devoted fan following that survived his absence from the first years of Evolution. Reports surrounding the original show’s later seasons suggested substantial per-episode compensation for its longest-serving stars, allowing a 20-plus-episode network season to generate millions in gross salary. Reid therefore gave Gubler both cultural recognition and the financial security to pursue more selective creative work afterward.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Matthew Gray Gubler
|$10 million – $15 million
|
|Fifteen seasons as Spencer Reid created the core of Gubler’s fortune, with directing and several creative ventures adding further income.
5. Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin spent only the early years of Criminal Minds as Jason Gideon, yet he arrived with one of the most accomplished careers in the entire franchise. Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway performer through Evita and had earned major film recognition as Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride. His television résumé before and after Gideon includes Chicago Hope, which earned him an Emmy Award, and the long-running Homeland, where Saul Berenson became another defining dramatic role.
Patinkin’s estimated wealth comes from decades of high-level television, film, Broadway, concert performances, recording, and voice work rather than the relatively short period he spent with the BAU. His departure early in the original series limited how much of the franchise’s later salary growth he enjoyed, but his subsequent career more than compensated. Eight seasons of Homeland gave Patinkin another long-term television paycheck, while live performances and stage work continued providing income outside Hollywood. Financially, Gideon was one lucrative chapter inside a much broader entertainment career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Mandy Patinkin
|$10 million – $15 million
|
|Patinkin’s fortune was built across stage, film, music, and several major television series rather than primarily through his shorter run as Gideon.
4. Adam Rodriguez
Adam Rodriguez joined the BAU as Luke Alvez after spending a decade playing another television law-enforcement character. Rodriguez became widely recognized as Eric Delko on CSI: Miami, appearing throughout the procedural’s ten-season run and accumulating years of network salary income before Criminal Minds entered his career. His other projects include Ugly Betty, Jane the Virgin, Magic Mike, and Magic Mike XXL, giving him both television longevity and commercially successful film credits.
That unusually long history of series-regular employment helps explain Rodriguez’s estimated eight-figure fortune. Ten seasons of CSI: Miami created the first major financial foundation, while years as Alvez added another sustained network and streaming salary. Directing television episodes has supplied additional income and broadened his industry value. Rodriguez has effectively spent a large portion of his career attached to two durable crime franchises, reducing the gaps between major paychecks that can make acting financially unpredictable. That consistency places him comfortably above several original Criminal Minds stars.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Adam Rodriguez
|$14 million – $18 million
|
|Rodriguez benefited from unusually long runs on two major crime procedurals, giving him decades of dependable series-regular income.
3. Thomas Gibson
Thomas Gibson spent more than a decade at the center of Criminal Minds as Aaron Hotchner, the BAU unit chief whose controlled demeanor helped define the original team. Gibson was already financially established before Hotch through Dharma & Greg, where he played Greg Montgomery across five seasons, and Chicago Hope. That meant he entered the procedural with years of leading television salaries already behind him rather than relying on the CBS drama for his first major paycheck.
Gibson’s estimated wealth reflects successive long-running network series and the salary increases that accompanied his lengthy tenure on Criminal Minds. At his peak, he was reportedly earning six figures per episode, a figure that could translate into several million dollars during a full broadcast season. Directing episodes added another professional lane before his departure from the show. His career became considerably quieter afterward, limiting the later wealth growth enjoyed by some former co-stars, but more than two decades of substantial network television earnings still leave Gibson among the richest performers associated with the franchise.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Thomas Gibson
|$15 million – $20 million
|
|Gibson accumulated substantial wealth through multiple long-running network series and years of high per-episode compensation as Hotch.
2. Shemar Moore
Shemar Moore became one of the franchise’s biggest breakout personalities as Derek Morgan, remaining with the BAU for more than a decade before moving into another highly successful network lead. Earlier in his career, Moore spent years as Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless, winning a Daytime Emmy and establishing a steady television income long before Criminal Minds. After leaving the procedural, he became Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on S.W.A.T., extending his career through another long-running CBS action series.
Moore’s estimated fortune reflects something very few actors achieve: sustained principal roles across daytime television, a major procedural, and another long-running network franchise. His income has also included modeling, hosting, producing, endorsements, and business ventures. Years of S.W.A.T. salaries allowed his wealth to keep growing after Morgan stopped being his primary job, while periodic returns to the BAU maintained the character’s connection to his fan base. More than three decades of continuous television visibility make Moore one of the clearest examples of turning network longevity into substantial wealth.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Shemar Moore
|$20 million – $25 million
|
|Moore has spent more than three decades moving between substantial television roles, allowing his earning power to continue long after leaving the BAU full-time.
1. Joe Mantegna
Joe Mantegna takes the top position after entering Criminal Minds as David Rossi with an entire successful Hollywood career already behind him. Mantegna had spent decades working in film, television, and theater, winning a Tony Award for Glengarry Glen Ross and appearing in movies including The Godfather Part III, Searching for Bobby Fischer, and Baby’s Day Out. He also developed one of animation’s most enduring recurring voice roles as Fat Tony on The Simpsons, giving him another income stream stretching across decades.
Mantegna’s estimated fortune sits around the mid-$20 million range, supported by more than 50 years of acting and nearly two decades connected to the BAU. Joining the show after its earliest seasons still gave him hundreds of episodes as Rossi, along with opportunities to direct and continued employment through Criminal Minds: Evolution. Film residuals, theater, voice acting, producing, directing, and long-term property ownership broadened his wealth well beyond one television salary. That combination of career longevity and franchise stability gives Mantegna the strongest overall financial position among the major Criminal Minds stars.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Joe Mantegna
|$20 million – $25 million
|
|Mantegna combines decades of pre-BAU Hollywood earnings with one of the longest runs in the franchise, giving him the strongest estimated fortune in the cast.
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