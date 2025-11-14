I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

I took my first photo of a bicycle because it just looked cool in its surroundings. That was about four years ago. Since then, wherever we travel I’ve been looking for opportunities to take some interesting shots of bikes.
I like to take an image at a location that is really typical of the place and when you look at it, you can recognize where it was taken. I need a little bit of luck for that because obviously, I can’t move them. It’s kinda funny that sometimes I find bicycles where I would never expect them. People don’t just use them to ride, they get creative and they use bikes for advertising, decorating the roof, supporting a tabletop, etc.
I hope you like them.
More info: thesoulofmylens.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Moscow, Russia
#2 New York, USA
#3 Tangier, Morocco
#4 Colmar, France
#5 Bibione, Italy
#6 Cornwall, England
#7 Maafushi, Maldives
#8 Ciutadella, Menorca, Spain
#9 Reykjavik, Iceland
#10 Lucerne, Switzerland
#11 Bruges, Belgium
#12 Szolnok, Hungary
#13 Edinburgh, Scotland
#14 Madeira, Portugal
#15 Brighton, UK
#16 Riga, Latvia
#17 Santa Maria, Cape Verde
#18 Como, Italy
#19 Copenhagen, Denmark
#20 Gibraltar, UK
#21 Lewes, England
