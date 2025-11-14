I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

by

I took my first photo of a bicycle because it just looked cool in its surroundings. That was about four years ago. Since then, wherever we travel I’ve been looking for opportunities to take some interesting shots of bikes.

I like to take an image at a location that is really typical of the place and when you look at it, you can recognize where it was taken. I need a little bit of luck for that because obviously, I can’t move them. It’s kinda funny that sometimes I find bicycles where I would never expect them. People don’t just use them to ride, they get creative and they use bikes for advertising, decorating the roof, supporting a tabletop, etc.

I hope you like them.

More info: thesoulofmylens.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Moscow, Russia

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#2 New York, USA

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#3 Tangier, Morocco

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#4 Colmar, France

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#5 Bibione, Italy

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#6 Cornwall, England

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#7 Maafushi, Maldives

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#8 Ciutadella, Menorca, Spain

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#9 Reykjavik, Iceland

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#10 Lucerne, Switzerland

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#11 Bruges, Belgium

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#12 Szolnok, Hungary

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#13 Edinburgh, Scotland

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#14 Madeira, Portugal

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#15 Brighton, UK

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#16 Riga, Latvia

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#17 Santa Maria, Cape Verde

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#18 Como, Italy

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#19 Copenhagen, Denmark

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#20 Gibraltar, UK

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

#21 Lewes, England

I Photograph Bicycles Around The World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fresh Off the Boat
Fresh Off the Boat Season 2 Episode 7 Review: “The 1-2”
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2015
There Are Multi-Colored Giant Squirrels Living In India And People Seem To Have Just Found Out About This (17 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
8 Photos Proving The Rich Variety Of Tenerife
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Elizabeth Heads to Rome. Blake Reveals Secret.
3 min read
May, 15, 2017
Bosch Season 2
Bosch Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Pilot”
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2015
The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.