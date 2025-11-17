Hey Pandas, What Hobbies Would You Recommend? (Closed)

Looking to pick up some new hobbies.
#1
Knitting or crocheting. Or sewing. Or, like, literally any craft. They’re not that expensive (Unless you use super expensive yarn or something) and there’s a lot of stuff you can make.
#2
Gardening (even tho I was only able to make cacti live), fostering a dog / getting a dog, and I always like drawing and writing
#3
1. I recommend looking into your local WI(women’s institution) (men can join too). I joined one last year and most of the people there are between 35-45years and love doing all sorts of fun stuff. Its a great way to get to try new things and meet new people. 2. going outside mushroom and berry picking. 3.handcrafts like knitting, painting, gluing odd stuff together to see what it becomes
#4
Star gazing, painting and DIY stuff
#5
Travelling is an excellent hobby! So is gardening, playing a musical Instrument, reading books, and crafting.
#6
If you’re more technically minded, amateur radio. The license tests are usually very cheap to take and only require some basic knowledge (depending on your home country). Also, a very basic radio setup will only set you back around $40 USD or so.
#7
Pick up an insturment! You can look into buying something along the lines of guitar, electric keyboard, or ukulele secondhand for fairly cheap, and there’s tons of tutorials online if you want to learn songs. It’s a lot of fun, and gives you something cool to show off.
#8
Painting! It’s super fun and helps me to relax and express myself. Writing is also a good hobby.
#9
Reading
Amateur astronomy
Climbing
Creating things. Not just art. Models, chaos, peace, etc.
#10
Drawing. It’s a great way to improve your art skills
#11
music! learning an instrument takes time but its worth it
#12
Doodle or let your spider go into the wild before she dies 10 dayslater, that waa my hobby today aka 8/28/23
#13
Underwater basket weaving
Horse painting
Extreme ironing
#14
Worldbuilding, Conlanging, anything that involves fantasy in general is good for me. To some extent carpentry, made a good sword and shield for fun.
#15
Making characters or your own little world! Whenever I get bored I just start daydreaming and thinking out new lore in my head.
#16
Back in the day I used to buy clothes at second hand shops and tweak them with my sewing machine to something better looking. With a sewing machine you can buy cheap bed sheets and make curtains
#17
Rock climbing/bouldering.
If you start in a gym, it won’t cost you much. And if you like it, then you can get all the expensive gear
#18
Collecting things. Whatever you like, just collecting stuff is always nice. (I like it because i like looking at stuff)
