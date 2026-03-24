39 Cultural Things People Thought Were Completely Normal Until They Visited Other Countries

Different cultures have different traditions, quirks, and habits. At this point, we all know that. And yet we rarely question our own until we go somewhere else and realize that, actually, this is not something the rest of the world does. Cue the surprised Pikachu face.
One Redditor asked people to share things from their countries they thought were normal, only to find out while traveling that they were anything but. The replies were full of fascinating examples, ranging from oddly specific potato peelers to unexpected types of toilet paper. Scroll down to read them.
#1
Turkey: There is some but the most obvious one is this:
We Turks grow up with street cats. As kids, we play with them outside and we’re used to seeing them everywhere, every day. And honestly, at first, most of us don’t really get why street cats in Turkey are such a “thing” globally, until we realize other countries don’t have nearly as many as we do.
Image source: lessismore6, Curated Lifestyle
#2
El Salvador: That toilet paper goes in the toilet, not in the bin.
Image source: Desperate-Tomatillo7, Natalia Blauth
#3
Australia: Honestly, noisy birds. Going overseas and standing in nature/quiet suburban street and NOT hearing a constant white noise of bird calls feels very weird.
Image source: crazycakemanflies, Ray Hennessy
#4
Philippines: Priority lines for the elderly, people with disability (all kinds), and pregnant women in all establishments. We have a separate line for them and they’re the ones only allowed to use them. This includes exclusive counters/cashiers, grocery line, and train cabin, and all. Haven’t seen one in any other countries Ive visited.
Image source: sprpyllchl, Steven HWG
#5
New Zealand: I couldn’t believe it when I went to the USA and Europe in summer and didn’t get sunburnt after 10 minutes.
Image source: Away-Extension-9731
#6
Netherlands: When it’s somebody’s birthday, you don’t just congratulate the person who’s birthday it is.
Everyone kisses *each other* while saying something like “congratulations with X’s birthday!”.
So when I visited Mexico I kissed my mother in law on a family member’s birthday, while saying “felicidades!!”. She froze, blushed and said: “ehm ,thanks, but… it’s not my birthday today”.
Short awkward moment. Luckily my wife stepped in to explain that Dutch people are just weird.
Image source: ComprehensiveAd1855, A n v e s h
#7
Belgium: I was pleasantly surprised when I went to New York last year and never had to pay to use a public toilet. You could just walk into a public building and use the restroom.
Image source: PygmeePony, Tim Mossholder
#8
Philippines: I thought it was normal to eat with a spoon + fork pairing.
Image source: PotatoAnalytics, Kin Shing Lai
#9
United Kingdom: Clean drinking water from the tap and being able to flush tp.
Image source: thricedice88, Swanky Fella
#10
Ghana: Greeting everyone you meet on the street including strangers. That’s not normal in Germany.
Image source: NoCrew6900, Stephen Tettey Atsu
#11
Jordan: Having woman’s only/men’s only gyms. I just thought that was the norm, the way public bathrooms are. It didn’t occur to me that it’s because we’re more conservative.
Image source: fixitfile, Getty Images
#12
Iceland: Stale fruits and vegetables. I still remember the shock of tasting an orange that was sweet rather than sour and slightly bitter and a fresh corncob rather than one from a can or a frozen bag.
Image source: Foldfish, engin akyurt
#13
France: Price tag being always full taxes. When I went to San Francisco I was surprised and embarrassed to leave things I wanted to buy because the taxes made my cart over budget.
Image source: Annesolo, Curated Lifestyle
#14
China: Cook Chinese food in my apartment without setting off the smoke alarm.
Walk the streets at midnight without worrying about safety.
A farmers’ market with more than 30 kinds of vegetables.
Free public toilets on the street.
Food delivery arriving in 20 mins.
A park with old ladies dancing all night.
A national football team that loses all the time.
Image source: TipAdventurous9654, Arthur Wang
#15
Finland: Drying cabinet above your skink for dishes.
Image source: Live_Angle4621, LetsGoToTheMars
#16
Italy: I thought social distance and respect of personal space were a thing all around the world. Then I went to India and China.
Image source: Ashamed-Addendum-661, Kelvin Zyteng
#17
Brazil: Cheek kissing.
Image source: Bitter_Armadillo8182, Levi Meir Clancy
#18
United Kingdom: The alcohol culture. It really isn’t that strange to see people in the beer garden with a pint at 10:30am on sunny days. In most other countries, a morning drinker is considered an alcoholic… but, not in England. Not when the sun is out.
Image source: Yoko_Smoko, engin akyurt
#19
Expecting ice in my cold drinks. Yes typical American.
Image source: ebl725, Michael T
#20
Sweden: Reliable plumbing with consistent temperature and pressure.
Image source: Current-Direction218, Getty Images
#21
United Kingdom: Binge drinking at every social event.
Image source: storm_borm, Getty Images
#22
South Africa: Wearing shorts basically everywhere, even to church.
Image source: Ricoreded, Kristino Boxers
#23
Canada: Not mocking physical differences to your face.
Visit India or Korea and strangers will tell you exactly what is physically unappealing about you.
Image source: Princess_Butterbean, freepik
#24
Republic Of China: Toilet paper inside a box (Interfold like facial tissue）…..apparently you guys only use TP rolls.
Image source: mhikari92, Colourblind Kevin
#25
Most typical spanish tourist mistake it’s thinking everybody share the shame schedule as us, here normal business are open until 20:00 and most bars and restaurants until 00:00.
So going out for dinner at 22:00 and finding everything closed it’s one of our cultural shocks in many places.
Image source: Hacon123, Siyuan
#26
Canada: First time I went to Thailand I got mocked ruthlessly by locals for having an insane sun burn. Some people tried pointing me towards a pharmacy so I could buy some cream/sunscreen, bust most of the locals just got a good laugh out of it.
Image source: Responsible_Egg_3260, Denis
#27
India: Dry Vs Humid Heat.
Grew up thinking Indian summers were the ultimate boss level—insane temps, full humidity (at least my region).
Then I experienced dry heat in the US/Canada at much *lower* temperatures… and it somehow felt worse. Got brutal tan lines and my skin literally hurt to touch.
Completely changed my perspective, turns out “how” it’s hot matters way more than the number on the thermometer.
Image source: sureyoudo0, freepik
#28
Ghana: I thought it was normal to eat rice with stew, until I spent one week in Burkina Faso.
Image source: Obvious-Picture-8137, Colin + Meg
#29
Canada: My husband is American from the south. When I visit I can’t wear my shoes indoors. I’m sorry. I have a fresh pair of socks on, my feet don’t smell, I just cannot physically make myself wear shoes indoors.
Image source: eugeneugene
#30
Portugal: Speed limits are just a reference.
Image source: Creepy-Front-8095
#31
Thailand: Cheap and Affordable food 24/7
Cleaning butts with water.
Image source: TheBrightMage
#32
South Africa: High fences with barbed wire. Didn’t see it once when i was in England.
Image source: starshinegirls
#33
Us Bulgarians nodding in the opposite direction for yes and no. Had a fair few confused situations and laughs the first time I went abroad.
Image source: Embarrassed_Ad1722
#34
In Denmark, we leave our babies outside on the streets in the cold, when we want to have a cup of coffee in a café or going to the cinema. This is the most respectful thing to do, but other countries don’t do it..
Image source: peyko123
#35
United States of America: Complimenting or striking up convos with strangers while out and about. I’m not sure if it’s purely a Texas, US, or just suburban vs urban thing but I know I’m used to when I’m out and about just being like “Oh I like your shirt!” “I like your makeup!” etc. as I pass by someone if I feel inclined.
When I was in Toronto visiting a friend I noticed that people generally just didn’t seem to want to be bothered, even for something positive and friendly like that. Again I’m not sure if this is a country to country thing or just an urban vs suburban divide thing, but it stood out to me.
Image source: cornerstorequeer
#36
Poland: 10+ different tea varieties in almost every house. My grandmother would give me cherry tea for upset stomach and I caught a stomach bug on a vacation in Montenegro. Asked my mother to buy some tea and she only found chamomile.
Image source: Ok_Walk9234
#37
Germany: Waiting at a red light. I thought rules are meant to be followed, imagine my surprise when I learned that this is apparently a very uniquely German thing to think.
Also, bread. The quality of bread drops significantly outside of Germany.
Image source: KupferTitan
#38
Canada: I didn’t realize how abnormal it is to leave your doors unlocked until I started making international friends.
Image source: Frostsorrow
#39
Ireland: Drinkable tap water and not bothering with bottled.
Hanging around outside without being eaten by bugs.
Not owning an umbrella. Ignoring the wet and wind.
Small talk and making jokes with literally anyone.
Respecting the queue.
Loose fruit and veg without packaging.
Image source: bulbousbirb
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