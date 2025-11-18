Gold Medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall Welcomed Home With A Wonderful Surprise From Her Husband

“Happiness is only real when shared,” Christopher McCandless said, and Hunter Woodhall seems to know this better than anyone else.
The Paralympic sprinter decided to surprise his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall with a welcome home party where she could share her joy with all her friends and family.
Image credits: Hunter Woodhall
Image credits: Hunter Woodhall
Image credits: Hunter Woodhall
On the 12th of August, Hunter shared a heartwarming video on TikTok in which he could be seen preparing for the surprise as well as following Tara’s reaction to it.
“I made it home and we’re going to throw a surprise party for Tara,” Hunter announced at the beginning of the video, holding a bouquet of red, white and blue balloons.
“Might’ve overdone it, not gonna lie,” he noted later as the video showed his car fully loaded with the balloons, ready to transport them to the venue.
The Paralympian sprinter revealed that the party would be at one of Tara’s favorite restaurants – Pizzeria Ruby in Arkansas – and then went to pick his wife up from the airport.
Tara was coming back from the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where she won a gold medal in the women’s long jump finals where no one else had beaten her 7.10 meters. She couldn’t hold back her joy, as people can see in the next clip.
“Mama’s made it home! The gold medal made it home,” she said with a huge smile on her face, jumping with excitement in a parking lot, holding the medal. “You’re in Arkansas, Philippe! You’re not in Paris anymore,” Tara added, revealing the name she gave to the award.
As the couple was driven to Tara’s favorite local pizzeria in Springdale, the woman suddenly saw the huge crowd of friends and family gathered to welcome her home.
“Whoa,” Tara said in shock, placing her hand over her mouth, before bursting into tears. As Hunter expected, his wife had no clue about the surprise.
The final video showed the athlete enjoying the party by posing with her gold medal and a huge plate of pasta. “Which one would I rather have?” Tara jokingly asked while looking into the camera.
The overwhelming surprise was held at Tara’s local favorite pizzeria in Springdale
Image credits: Hunter Woodhall
Image credits: Hunter Woodhall
Tara and Hunter caught each other’s attention for the first time back in 2016 at the track in high school, yet officially went on their first date only in June 2017. At just 22, they got engaged during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and got married in October 2022, in McKinney, Texas.
“We’ve hit so many milestones together but this is the biggest one,” Tara said at the time. “It’s everything we’ve ever dreamed of.”
During all these years, the couple has melted hearts all over the internet by showing an incredibly beautiful example of unconditional love and constant support for each other. And probably the most viral moment was when Tara, right after winning gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, ran into the waiting arms of her husband, who shouted: “Babe, you’re the Olympic champion! You’re the Olympic champion!”
“Everyone’s been telling me the whole world’s been seeing it, but that’s just Hunter and I. He’s my biggest supporter, and I guess the whole world got to see how much he supports me,” the woman shared and added that now they are both preparing for Hunter’s turn in the Olympics.
“It doesn’t end here. I’ve been telling everyone that, ‘Watch the Paralympics! It’s going to be a special show. Team USA is coming with a vengeance, and we’re going to dominate this year,” Tara said.
Image credits: Hunter Woodhall
Image credits: Hunter Woodhall
Image credits: Tara Davis-Woodhall OLY
When I think of Tara and Hunter, I remember one of Henry Ford’s quotes: “If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.”
And indeed, where there’s love, understanding and constant support, there’s victory and true happiness. Thanks to Hunter Woodhall, Tara knows how it feels since she was able to share her most significant achievement with those who care about her the most.
