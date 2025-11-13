I Put Together Celeb Looks For Pennies And You Can Too (22 Pics)

I believe that everyone should be able to have fabulous style without breaking the bank. Personally, I love putting together groovy celeb outfits from my thrifty closet, as well as preloved and vintage garments!
Secondhand fashion is a wonderfully affordable way to fill your wardrobe with the looks you love, and it’s also eco-friendly!
Unfortunately, many people continue to think that the laundered clothing donated to swaps, thrift stores, and charity shops is somehow dirtier and less hygienic than a “brand new” garment that has traveled through many different factories, hands, and machines worldwide without being washed even once.
Secondhand items that have been gently used by one or two people (and thoroughly cleaned before being resold) are usually much more hygienic than, for example, restaurant cutlery that, while washed often, has still been in multiple customers’ mouths or hotel linens and towels that have touched the intimate areas of numerous guests, ew!
The next time you’re coveting a celeb outfit, look no further than your own closet and your local secondhand shop – with a bit of imagination you’ll be able to put together something similar for next to nothing!
All of the ‘copycat’ looks below were put together from items I already had in my closet and a new-to-me purchase from the thrift shop.
More info: awesomesauceasshattery.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Phoebe Buffay. Total Outfit Cost: $2
$2 for the dress from charity shop.
#2 Jessica Alba. Total Outfit Cost: $12
$6 for the thrifted studded biker jacket, $1 for the cowl neck flannel shirt, $1 for the Betsey Johnson leggings, $4 for the buckled biker boots (ebay).
#3 Marty Mcfly. Total Outfit Cost: $3
$3 for the thrifted plaid shirt and puffy vest.
#4 Emmy. Total Outfit Cost: $3
$1 for the thrifted cozy leopard print coat, $1 for the patterned tights and $1 for the most awesome shoes on the planet.
#5 Cyndi Lauper. Total Outfit Cost: $0
I had everything in my closet.
#6 Cyndi Lauper. Total Outfit Cost: $0
I had everything in my closet.
#7 Jennifer Aniston. Total Outfit Cost: $0
Inherited 80’s suit.
#8 Chloe Moretz. Total Outfit Cost: $3
$3 for the thrifted jumpsuit.
#9 Dr. Who. Total Outfit Cost: $0
I had everything in my closet.
#10 Madonna. Total Outfit Cost: $0
I had everything in my closet.
#11 Melissa Mccarthy. Total Outfit Cost: $2
$2 for the DIY tulle skirt fabric.
#12 Toni Collette. Total Outfit Cost: $1
$1 for the thrifted blouse.
#13 Madonna. Total Outfit Cost: $0
Garments from my closet and clothing swap.
#14 Evangeline Lilly. Total Outfit Cost: $2
$2 for the thrifted top.
#15 Kristen Bell. Total Outfit Cost: $0
I had everything in my closet.
#16 Natasha Lyonne. Total Outfit Cost: $0
I had everything in my closet.
#17 Cate Blanchett. Total Outfit Cost: $2
$2 for the trousers from charity shop.
#18 Mindy Kaling. Total Outfit Cost: $0
I refashioned my trench coat with fabric paint and shoulder studs.
#19 Andie Walsh. Total Outfit Cost: $1
$1 for the thrifted top.
#20 Andie Walsh. Total Outfit Cost: $1
$1 for the thrifted top.
#21 Drew Barrymore. Total Outfit Cost: $0
I had everything in my closet.
#22 Janet Livermore. Total Outfit Cost: $0
I had everything in my closet.
