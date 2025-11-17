22 Twisted Comics For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor By Rémi Lascault (New Pics)

Rémi Lascault is a French art director and comic artist who gained a significant online following with his dark and witty four-panel comics. His style could be easily described as “rough,” and the artist himself admits this is the best description for his work. Lascault’s comics start off seemingly normal but then they take unexpected twists that fall into absurd, weird, and somewhat creepy territory. His comics rely on visual storytelling that doesn’t require any dialogue.

The artist’s occupation lies primarily in advertising, but his passion for comics keeps him motivated and inspired to put together clever twists and dark humor stories that make people laugh and think. Rémi mentioned in one of the previous posts that he draws inspiration from various sources, including everyday observations, objects, and conversations, as well as the work of artists like Joan Cornellà and Gudim. Although his style may not resonate with everyone, Lascault’s over 70K Instagram followers demonstrate the huge appeal of his comics.

If you would like to see more comics from Rémi Lascault we featured in previous Bored Panda posts, you can click hereherehere, or here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Image source: remi_lascault

#2

Image source: remi_lascault

#3

Image source: remi_lascault

#4

Image source: remi_lascault

#5

Image source: remi_lascault

#6

Image source: remi_lascault

#7

Image source: remi_lascault

#8

Image source: remi_lascault

#9

Image source: remi_lascault

#10

Image source: remi_lascault

#11

Image source: remi_lascault

#12

Image source: remi_lascault

#13

Image source: remi_lascault

#14

Image source: remi_lascault

#15

Image source: remi_lascault

#16

Image source: remi_lascault

#17

Image source: remi_lascault

#18

Image source: remi_lascault

#19

Image source: remi_lascault

#20

Image source: remi_lascault

#21

Image source: remi_lascault

#22

Image source: remi_lascault

