“Chicks dig scars,” is something I often heard growing up, and strangely enough, this weird generalization helped me to accept and embrace the scar I had foolishly gotten myself above my right eye.

But dated stereotypes can’t come to the rescue for everyone, and some people have scars that affect not only their self-esteem about their appearance but bring back genuinely traumatic memories every time they see them. Others are born with birthmarks no one asked for.  Being devilishly difficult things to erase sometimes, often the best way to take back control of your body image is by incorporating your marks into something positive, something that you chose yourself. Tattoo artists are incredibly talented and creative people who can often relish the extra challenge of working with a scar or a birthmark to create something truly unique. This list compiled by Bored Panda is full of beautiful, funny and downright genius ways that tattoos have transformed old wounds and marks, and healed some of the mental scars that came with them. Scroll down below to check them out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!

#1 Healing Hands, Unusual Stories

Image source: Eric Catalano

#2 Ink Over Adversity

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: darbytattoo

#3 Scar Story In Ink

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: charlotteglatt_tattoos

#4 Scar Stories In Ink

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: Holdenl2121

#5 Scar’s Star Wars Glow-Up

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: flavia.daedratattoo

#6 Accidental Artistry

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: alex_anvil

#7 Sidewalk Scribbles to Forest Shadows

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: meninked

#8 Spotlight on the Unexpected

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: hectorfong

#9 From Scar to Story
Ink That Tells Tales

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: yasinaliciart

#10 Spot the Glow-Up

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: mini_tattooer

#11 From Blurred to Bloomed

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: aisana_ykt

#12 Blade Runner Vibes

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: tattoomachinenapoles

#13 Minimalist Ink Vibes

Cello tattoo incorporating a 30 year old scar

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: theanswerplus

#14 Peekaboo Zipper Vibes

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: brechagram

#15 Just Hanging Out

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: peyotlbodymod

#16 Claws and Shadows

“Face your demons” tattoo

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: MyUsernameIsNotCool

#17 From Scar to Artistry

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: mini_tattooer

#18 Fire-Breathing Cover-Up

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: j9illustration

#19 Scar Stories Reimagined

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

#20 From Scars To Jaws

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: evanmakesart

#21 Secret Smile Sleeved In Ink

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: freepsports

#22 Threading the Needle

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: jattoos

#23 Underwater Fixer Upper

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: SloDilf1493

#24 Scarred And Styled

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: beni.ink

#25 Scarred to Carroted

25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

Image source: anna_furdui

