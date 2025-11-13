25 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks, And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

“Chicks dig scars,” is something I often heard growing up, and strangely enough, this weird generalization helped me to accept and embrace the scar I had foolishly gotten myself above my right eye.
But dated stereotypes can’t come to the rescue for everyone, and some people have scars that affect not only their self-esteem about their appearance but bring back genuinely traumatic memories every time they see them. Others are born with birthmarks no one asked for. Being devilishly difficult things to erase sometimes, often the best way to take back control of your body image is by incorporating your marks into something positive, something that you chose yourself. Tattoo artists are incredibly talented and creative people who can often relish the extra challenge of working with a scar or a birthmark to create something truly unique. This list compiled by Bored Panda is full of beautiful, funny and downright genius ways that tattoos have transformed old wounds and marks, and healed some of the mental scars that came with them. Scroll down below to check them out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!
#1 Healing Hands, Unusual Stories
Image source: Eric Catalano
#2 Ink Over Adversity
Image source: darbytattoo
#3 Scar Story In Ink
Image source: charlotteglatt_tattoos
#4 Scar Stories In Ink
Image source: Holdenl2121
#5 Scar’s Star Wars Glow-Up
Image source: flavia.daedratattoo
#6 Accidental Artistry
Image source: alex_anvil
#7 Sidewalk Scribbles to Forest Shadows
Image source: meninked
#8 Spotlight on the Unexpected
Image source: hectorfong
#9 From Scar to Story
Ink That Tells Tales
Image source: yasinaliciart
#10 Spot the Glow-Up
Image source: mini_tattooer
#11 From Blurred to Bloomed
Image source: aisana_ykt
#12 Blade Runner Vibes
Image source: tattoomachinenapoles
#13 Minimalist Ink Vibes
Cello tattoo incorporating a 30 year old scar
Image source: theanswerplus
#14 Peekaboo Zipper Vibes
Image source: brechagram
#15 Just Hanging Out
Image source: peyotlbodymod
#16 Claws and Shadows
“Face your demons” tattoo
Image source: MyUsernameIsNotCool
#17 From Scar to Artistry
Image source: mini_tattooer
#18 Fire-Breathing Cover-Up
Image source: j9illustration
#19 Scar Stories Reimagined
#20 From Scars To Jaws
Image source: evanmakesart
#21 Secret Smile Sleeved In Ink
Image source: freepsports
#22 Threading the Needle
Image source: jattoos
#23 Underwater Fixer Upper
Image source: SloDilf1493
#24 Scarred And Styled
Image source: beni.ink
#25 Scarred to Carroted
Image source: anna_furdui
Follow Us