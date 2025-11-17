Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Funny, Worst, Or Downright Weird Coming Out Stories To Share? (Closed)

Tell me about the worst, funniest, and downright weirdest coming-out story you have. Whether it be the way you did it or the way they reacted, let me know!
#1
When I came out my father was very, ‘how dare you! (the classic) don’t get aids and we will not talk about it around the family! ‘
So I spent nearly all my time at my then boyfriends.
Fast forward a few months at a family meal and one of my sisters made a joke, something along the lines of having sausages in my mouth.
Complete disregard of the ‘do not talk about it’
The whole family, father included, burst out laughing.
Started my parents on their journey to understand me and also take a look at themselves to why they were being like this.
Have a fantastic relationship with them now and they are strong proud parents.
#2
When I came out to my parents as gay they supported me and my mom made a joke that was literally “I’m mom.” That joke made me burst out laughing. That was really funny, my parents are really funny people, and my family is weird but we like being weird.
#3
My worst story is when I tried to come out, first as lesbian, I came out to my mom. The weird thing is, at first she was fine about it. Then later on she wasn’t and told my dad. My dad, very much wasn’t. Later, I came out(stupidly) as bisexual. Yeah….thats sucked. Then again(stupidly) I tried to come out as a Demi-Boy. Well….that sucked. Now I am a Pansexual Gender-fluid rat with no plans of coming out and plan to cut off my family as soon as I finish college and no longer need their money. :)
#4
I took a singing voice training class at a community college. An older 30-something yr old guy sang Ave Maria, wearing sweatpants and nooooo jöckstrap… hit the high notes, Mr. Willie stood up. Waaayyyy up. The guy next to me was squirming in his seat.
The next week, my seatmate came out to me. He’d hooked up with the seatpants wearing opera guy.
