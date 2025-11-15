50 Times People Spotted Such Strange Things On The Subway, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

The next stops are: Weirdville, Bizarretown, and Strangeburg! There’s something unique about subways, metros, and the tube that brings out the weirdest and funniest side of humanity. A side of us that you won’t find on any other form of transportation. Buses, cars, horseback riding, high-speed trains, and trams have nothing on subways. We can promise you that, 100%.
You know for a fact that our team here at Bored Panda loves photography. The more unusual, the better. So we’ve collected a list of the most amusing, downright bizarre, and hilarious photos that people took while on the subway. Scroll down to see the best of the best! Oh, and while you’re upvoting your fave ones (the duck in the backpack stands out to us, personally), consider sharing your weirdest experience while on public transport, in the comments.
And if you’re in the mood for some more subway humor and weirdness, then you’ll definitely want to take a peek at Bored Panda’s articles right here, here, and over here. We sincerely hope you have a pleasant journey. Enjoy and… be sure to mind the gap.
I reached out to photographer Dominic Sberna to get his opinion on the etiquette we should follow when taking photos of people in public spaces, as well as his advice for amateurs hoping to take some great shots. You’ll find his thoughts below. Scroll down for Bored Panda’s exclusive interview.
#1 I Found Her. She Is Alive
Image source: 0Bits
#2 A Guy Feeds A Kitten In The Subway
Image source: TheHofinstop
#3 Lesson Learnt
Image source: da_drought_3
#4 This Man Was Sketching People On The Subway And Telling Them That They Are Beautiful
Image source: daaaabear
#5 Casual Day On The London Underground
Image source: s1naba
#6 A Guy Brought His Peacock Onto The NYC Subway And No One Even Looked Up From Their Phones
Image source: BookerDeWittsCarbine
#7 Springfield
Image source: zhenxing
#8 I’m Feeling Lucky
Image source: ibsanv
#9 Cat Scarf
Image source: Georgefayiz
#10 Just Santa Riding The Subway
#11 You Keep Doing You
Image source: GallowBoob
#12 Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Speak No Evil
Image source: cyberpunkkarmathief
#13 Taking Christmas To A Whole New Level
Image source: bendiknee
#14 Hmmm
Image source: Jazzdaddy66
#15 “How To Talk To Your Cat About Gun Safety”. Interesting
Image source: subwaycreatures
#16 Saying Hey From The NYC Subway
Image source: StuffyUnicorn
#17 Just A Fox
Image source: IosifMarianna
#18 Duck And Cover
Image source: WullieBlake
#19 Old Lady In A Subway
Image source: wartesz
#20 Spotted On The Subway
Image source: crazeecatladee
#21 Brazilians In The Moscow Metro
Image source: sallem654
#22 Dude’s Showing His Lizard Bro A Whole New World On An 8-Hour Bus Trip
Image source: RSchelly
#23 Spotted While Waiting For The Train The Other Night. Made Me Laugh
Image source: nonicer
#24 Swedish Fans Excited About Today’s Match
Image source: lostinsweden
#25 Looks Like Russians Invented A Time Machine
Image source: Megalan
#26 Sauron The Commuter
Image source: lizmulhall
#27 Sir Robert Knight: Guardian Of The Subway And Protector Of The Innocent
Image source: KantenKant
#28 Lion King
Image source: subwaycreatures
#29 Next Station? Jerusalem Of Course
Image source: Asmodeane
#30 This Guy
Image source: mak-nil
#31 Harris Hawk On The Metrolink – Apparently She Was Afraid Of The Fireworks
Image source: Imperator_Helvetica
#32 Interesting
Image source: Zin-Fed
#33 This Man From The Future
Image source: subwaycreatures
#34 Horses Are Returning To The Luas, Nature Is Healing, We Are The Virus
Image source: mccrickle82
#35 Happy Thanksgiving Everybody
Image source: princezee
#36 Quidditch
Image source: SanchoLibre
#37 Seems About Right
Image source: julesvlees
#38 These Two
Image source: subwaycreatures
#39 Dude Just Whipped Out This Desk On The Subway And Started His Meeting
Image source: brdesignguy
#40 Never Have I Wanted To Touch Someone’s Hat So Much
Image source: beckyshangrila
#41 Do You Think She Woke Up In Brooklyn?
Image source: dervison123
#42 NYC Heat Wave Is Bringing More Than High Temperatures
Image source: subwaycreatures
#43 When Your Wanted Level Is At 5 Stars, And You’re Hiding From The Cops
#44 Try Explaining To Your Boss That You’re Late Because You Missed Your Stop While Feeding A Pink Chicken Cheerios On The Subway
Image source: subwaycreatures
#45 Holy Subway
Image source: lafoot_indian
#46 Does This Count?
Image source: imgur.com
#47 The Man Sitting In Front Of Me On The Train Is Using A Twix As A Pillow
Image source: star_man_u
#48 Corona Supermask
Image source: subwaycreatures
#49 Hmmm
Image source: subwaycreatures
#50 Thanks, I Hate These Pants
Image source: AristonD
