50 Times People Spotted Such Strange Things On The Subway, They Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

The next stops are: Weirdville, Bizarretown, and Strangeburg! There’s something unique about subways, metros, and the tube that brings out the weirdest and funniest side of humanity. A side of us that you won’t find on any other form of transportation. Buses, cars, horseback riding, high-speed trains, and trams have nothing on subways. We can promise you that, 100%.

You know for a fact that our team here at Bored Panda loves photography. The more unusual, the better. So we’ve collected a list of the most amusing, downright bizarre, and hilarious photos that people took while on the subway. Scroll down to see the best of the best! Oh, and while you’re upvoting your fave ones (the duck in the backpack stands out to us, personally), consider sharing your weirdest experience while on public transport, in the comments.

And if you’re in the mood for some more subway humor and weirdness, then you’ll definitely want to take a peek at Bored Panda’s articles right here, here, and over here. We sincerely hope you have a pleasant journey. Enjoy and… be sure to mind the gap.

I reached out to photographer Dominic Sberna to get his opinion on the etiquette we should follow when taking photos of people in public spaces, as well as his advice for amateurs hoping to take some great shots. You’ll find his thoughts below. Scroll down for Bored Panda’s exclusive interview.

#1 I Found Her. She Is Alive

Image source: 0Bits

#2 A Guy Feeds A Kitten In The Subway

Image source: TheHofinstop

#3 Lesson Learnt

Image source: da_drought_3

#4 This Man Was Sketching People On The Subway And Telling Them That They Are Beautiful

Image source: daaaabear

#5 Casual Day On The London Underground

Image source: s1naba

#6 A Guy Brought His Peacock Onto The NYC Subway And No One Even Looked Up From Their Phones

Image source: BookerDeWittsCarbine

#7 Springfield

Image source: zhenxing

#8 I’m Feeling Lucky

Image source: ibsanv

#9 Cat Scarf

Image source: Georgefayiz

#10 Just Santa Riding The Subway

#11 You Keep Doing You

Image source: GallowBoob

#12 Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Speak No Evil

Image source: cyberpunkkarmathief

#13 Taking Christmas To A Whole New Level

Image source: bendiknee

#14 Hmmm

Image source:  Jazzdaddy66

#15 “How To Talk To Your Cat About Gun Safety”. Interesting

Image source: subwaycreatures

#16 Saying Hey From The NYC Subway

Image source: StuffyUnicorn

#17 Just A Fox

Image source: IosifMarianna

#18 Duck And Cover

Image source: WullieBlake

#19 Old Lady In A Subway

Image source: wartesz

#20 Spotted On The Subway

Image source: crazeecatladee

#21 Brazilians In The Moscow Metro

Image source: sallem654

#22 Dude’s Showing His Lizard Bro A Whole New World On An 8-Hour Bus Trip

Image source: RSchelly

#23 Spotted While Waiting For The Train The Other Night. Made Me Laugh

Image source: nonicer

#24 Swedish Fans Excited About Today’s Match

Image source: lostinsweden

#25 Looks Like Russians Invented A Time Machine

Image source: Megalan

#26 Sauron The Commuter

Image source: lizmulhall

#27 Sir Robert Knight: Guardian Of The Subway And Protector Of The Innocent

Image source: KantenKant

#28 Lion King

Image source: subwaycreatures

#29 Next Station? Jerusalem Of Course

Image source: Asmodeane

#30 This Guy

Image source: mak-nil

#31 Harris Hawk On The Metrolink – Apparently She Was Afraid Of The Fireworks

Image source: Imperator_Helvetica

#32 Interesting

Image source: Zin-Fed

#33 This Man From The Future

Image source: subwaycreatures

#34 Horses Are Returning To The Luas, Nature Is Healing, We Are The Virus

Image source: mccrickle82

#35 Happy Thanksgiving Everybody

Image source: princezee

#36 Quidditch

Image source: SanchoLibre

#37 Seems About Right

Image source: julesvlees

#38 These Two

Image source: subwaycreatures

#39 Dude Just Whipped Out This Desk On The Subway And Started His Meeting

Image source: brdesignguy

#40 Never Have I Wanted To Touch Someone’s Hat So Much

Image source: beckyshangrila

#41 Do You Think She Woke Up In Brooklyn?

Image source: dervison123

#42 NYC Heat Wave Is Bringing More Than High Temperatures

Image source: subwaycreatures

#43 When Your Wanted Level Is At 5 Stars, And You’re Hiding From The Cops

#44 Try Explaining To Your Boss That You’re Late Because You Missed Your Stop While Feeding A Pink Chicken Cheerios On The Subway

Image source: subwaycreatures

#45 Holy Subway

Image source: lafoot_indian

#46 Does This Count?

Image source: imgur.com

#47 The Man Sitting In Front Of Me On The Train Is Using A Twix As A Pillow

Image source: star_man_u

#48 Corona Supermask

Image source: subwaycreatures

#49 Hmmm

Image source: subwaycreatures

#50 Thanks, I Hate These Pants

Image source: AristonD

