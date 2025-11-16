“I Love Making People Laugh”: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

by

Tom Gauld is a cartoonist and illustrator from Scotland that has the talent to blend entertainment with intellectual stimulation. He creates humorous and sometimes philosophical comics about literature, art, science and more.

Tom’s work is regularly published in prestigious publications such as The Guardian, The New Yorker and New Scientist and he has created a number of books, the most recent being “Revenge of the Librarians“.

“I love telling stories and making people laugh, and comics are such an interesting way of doing that. I’m still always learning new ways to communicate through comics and getting inspired by the way other artists make their comics,” the artist previously shared with Bored Panda.

Scroll down to be captivated by his unique blend of intelligence, creativity, and whims. For more of Tom’s work, check out our previous article here

More info: Instagram | tomgauld.com | twitter.com | myjetpack.tumblr.com

#1

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#2

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#3

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#4

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#5

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#6

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#7

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#8

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#9

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#10

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#11

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#12

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#13

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#14

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#15

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#16

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#17

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#18

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#19

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#20

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#21

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#22

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#23

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#24

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#25

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#26

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#27

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#28

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#29

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#30

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#31

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#32

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#33

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#34

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#35

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#36

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#37

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#38

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#39

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

#40

&#8220;I Love Making People Laugh&#8221;: 40 Humorous Comics By Tom Gauld (New Pics)

Image source: tomgauld

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Girlfriends Share What Their Home Looks Like Compared To Their Boyfriend’s And It’s A Nightmare
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Times People Spotted Stupid Design Decisions In Public Places And Just Had To Share
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Pandas, What Are The Most Interesting Facts About Your Zodiac Sign? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
We Create Miniatures That Cause A Little Trouble
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Television Shows That People From Seattle Should Like
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2017
Hey Pandas, What Is One Of Your Deepest Secrets? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.