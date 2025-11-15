28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

by

If there were fifty shades of darkness in comics, these would be next-level dark. French art director and comic artist Rémi Lascault has been shaking the online world with his very dark jokes since 2017 and 60.4K followers on Instagram can’t get enough. Lascault’s four-panel comics don’t need any dialogue to put the unexpected grim twist at the end that will probably make you feel a little bad for laughing. The artist describes his style as “rough,” and says that the most challenging part is “coming up with the right stupid joke and twisting it in a not-so-stupid way.” As a result, we get witty comics that seem normal in the first two panels and quickly go to absurd, weird, and somewhat creepy places.

These comics were designed especially for people with dark humor, so consume at your own risk! And if it’s not dark enough for you, check out more of the artist’s ideas in his three previous posts on Bored Panda here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#2

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#3

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#4

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#5

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#6

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#7

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#8

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#9

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#10

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#11

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#12

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#13

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#14

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#15

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#16

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#17

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#18

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#19

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#20

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#21

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#22

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#23

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#24

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#25

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#26

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#27

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

#28

28 Comics With Twisted Endings For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: remi_lascault

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Lisa Marie’s Complicated Marriage To Michael Jackson
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2025
NBA Star Dwyane Wade Has His Own Facebook Reality Show Now
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2017
Monster Season 3: 5 Things The Netflix Series Got Wrong About Ed Gein
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2025
By Creating These Series I Hope To Inspire And Motivate People To Think About The Pollution
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What We Learned from The Rick and Morty Season 4 Trailer
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2020
This Pug Is So Clingy He Refuses To Let His Owner Go To The Toilet Alone
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.