Hey Pandas, What’s Your Fav. 80’s Song? (Closed)

by

Take on me, Never gonna give you up, Bohemian Rhapsody, You spin me, right round baby, It was acceptable in the 80s, etc.

#1

The Clash put out an epic album in 1982 called Combat Rock. Love this record so much!

#2

You make my dreams (come true)
Daryl Hall & John Oates . Makes me smile every time

#3

Q-Feel – “Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Bee-bop)” – Sure is bop and timeless.

#4

R.O.C.K in the U.S.A

#5

Take On Me by A-ha was the first single I ever bought and I still love it.
Diamond Lights by Glenn Hoddle & Chris Waddle is massively under-rated too. Not bad for two footballers.

#6

Disco

#7

I don’t listen to a whole lot of 80s songs but where is my mind by the pixies never really gets old for me

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
