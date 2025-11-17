I Draw Illustrations Of Pandas, Here Is The Halloween Edition (13 Pics)

by

Here’s a list of Halloween costumes/characters that Ojisan Panda and Pompom the Pomeranian will be gearing up on a delightful trick-or-treating, Halloween night.

So, what “panda” are you going to be on this Halloween?

May your Halloween be filled with spooky delight and sweet treats!

If you are interested, you can find my previous post on Bored Panda where I drew relatable illustrations of a middle-aged panda dealing with everyday challenges.

More info: Instagram | xiaobaosg.com | Facebook

#1 Pantoro

#2 Panda Mononoke

#3 Mr. Pawsident

#4 Panda Shippuden

#5 Pumpkin Bear

#6 Panda Slayer

#7 Cast A “Bear”

#8 Exploring Time

#9 Joybear

#10 E.panda

#11 Kumaneko Buu

#12 Apanda

#13 King Of The Beasts

Patrick Penrose
