21 Funny And Socially Awkward Comics By Portuguese Geese

Have you ever cringed suddenly remembering something awkward you did 10 years ago? And have you ever thought that if you had a time machine that you could use just once, you’d use it to change that thing? Yes? Than you’ll totaly love these comics.
The hilarious webcomics mostly revolve around one socialy awkward guy who always picks the worst words for conversations. His everyday struggles include love life, friendships and other everyday themes that many socialy awkward people will relate to.
The artist behind these comics is Portuguese Geese, who’s been drawing comics since he was 5 years old and started doing webcomics in 2015. “90% of my work is based off personal experience, mostly awkward ones”. He says one comic takes 2 to 4 hours to create and shading is the trickiest part. “My goals are to eventually publish a collection of my comics in a book, and eventually I plan to make a full length comic book based on a super hero I created when I was 9”.
“I’d like to say to everyone, if you have a passion, you should persue it. Don’t listen to the haters, if you want to do something, do it!”
More info: portuguesegeese.com | Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
