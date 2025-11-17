I Create Illustrations Of A Middle-Aged Panda, And Here Are 22 That You Might Find Very Relatable

by

I created illustrations of a panda to depict the daily struggles of my life.

Ojisan (Uncle in Japanese) Panda, a middle-aged panda who struggles with waking up in the morning, frequently experiences insomnia and have overweight and other common issues just like you and me. If you are someone like Ojisan Panda, you are not alone.

If you are interested, you can find my previous posts on Bored Panda here, here and here

More info: Instagram | Facebook | xiaobaosg.com

#1 Before The Alarm Went Off

#2 Who Says I’m Single?

#3 Weekend Plans

#4 Wake Up On The Wrong Side Of The Bed

#5 You Are Breathtaking!

#6 Imbalance

#7 Always Ready

#8 I Can Do This All Day

#9 Morning Allergies

#10 Masked Away!

#11 But One Day

#12 Weekend Plans

#13 Cry Me A River

#14 Cry Me A River Too

#15 Pantoro

#16 Keep Sleeping

#17 Sweet Dreams

#18 Not Now

#19 5 More Minutes

#20 It’s Not A Crime For A Panda To Cry

#21 Too “Am”

#22 Exploring Time

#23 Sleep First!

