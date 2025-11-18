Senior Shelter Cat Defies Odds, Finds Home, And Discovers A Lifetime Of Love

In the quiet corners of a shelter, Polly, a 15-year-old cat with a heart as big as her distinctive meow, waited patiently for a second chance. Deaf, very matted, and suffering from an autoimmune condition, Polly’s prospects for adoption were dim. Until Sarah came along.

Sarah saw beyond Polly’s age and challenges. She took Polly home, giving her a chance for a happy life in her golden years. What unfolded was beyond anyone’s expectations.

Meet Polly, an elderly cat who, against all odds, got lucky and found a new home

Despite Sarah not having high expectations due to Polly’s age and overall condition, the lovely cat captured her heart

Sarah told Bored Panda that she was looking for a super senior cat to add to her family. “I had a quiet, cozy apartment at the time and I could imagine an older cat retiring there and being happy. I read about her online and went to The Patricia Ladew Foundation to meet her!”

Polly was about 15 when she entered Sarah’s life. Observing that the cat didn’t move much, the woman had low expectations for her

“Once I met her, she fit the criteria of what I was looking for. She seemed mellow and she had the most incredible purr I had ever heard in my life. Her age was no issue to me, in fact it was what I was looking for and on 26.02.2024 we will be celebrating having her for 3 years!”

“She craved attention and couldn’t get enough pets. The first time I met her, when I had to leave, she stared at me through the door and I just felt this connection with her and knew she was meant to be with me.”

When Sarah brought Polly home, she acted like she had been there the whole time

According to Sarah, Polly started playing as if she were still a kitten. The woman really provided a place for her to fully heal.

“She adapted so quickly to our home and acted like she had been there the whole time. I hadn’t seen her jump or move much at all in the shelter so I had low expectations. She can eat both wet and dry food despite having no teeth and does not need any special adaptations for her deafness. It is important for people to be a bit more cautious with deaf animals to not scare them. It’s best to make sure they see you before touching them. We still talk to her though as if she can hear us! We treat her just like the younger cats and I think she appreciates it!”

Now, Polly is absolutely the queen of the house

Sarah mentioned that the cat has a lot of character and prefers to be independent

If someone comes too close to her, especially the younger cats, she acts like she doesn’t have time for their playful behavior

Then Sarah brought Elliot home

He was around 14 or 15 and was in poor condition. Despite that, the cat quickly made himself at home

Sarah started noticing Elliot next to Polly within the first weeks. The cats got on really well with each other

The cats would cuddle together, and when Elliot approached Polly, she began grooming him. He would tilt his head in a particular way, showing he enjoys being groomed by her, and she equally enjoys grooming him.

“People should know how special senior pets are”

“Senior cats are so incredibly grateful for all the love and it’s important that people stick by their pets during their later years. If you think about it, this is perhaps when they need us the most. These retirement years should be valued just as much as the earlier ones. I encourage people to look at not just puppies and kittens next time they look for a pet. Puppies and kittens grow up to be dogs and cats and one day, they’ll end up elderly and needing you more than ever.”

“Adopting a senior is one of the most rewarding experiences ever and you’ll never regret it”

