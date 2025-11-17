Hey Pandas, What Are Your Weird Addictions? (Closed)

by

I mean anything but food. No judgment here. Please share with us.

#1

Lol BP

#2

I was completely addicted to hand sanitizer – but then i got clean

#3

Not eating anything. I believe that’s called having an eating disorder.

#4

Marvel

#5

Playing Forza Horizon 5.. how is a car game so addicting

#6

Taking screenshots of Green Day mvs and Green Day in general lol

#7

I have 8 cups of milk everyday. And to emphasize that, that’s:
1 cup for every three hours, 1 for every 2 waking hours, 1 cup per hour for every waking hour I’m not in school

3.5 gallons a week
15 gallons a month
180 gallons a year
1800 gallons a decade
~13114 gallons by the time I die

That’s still less than a cow makes over the course of its life!!!!!

