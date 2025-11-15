Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Giant Monster? (Closed)

Any giant monster. Show, movie, comic, etc.

#1

Leviathan, Roc, Dragons, Glyphid Dreadnoughts, Krakkens, Jormungandr, Giants, Trolls, Sea serpents… the list could go on and on. but for my favorite I would say its a titanosaurus from ARK.

#2

Godzilla in a heart beat

#3

King Ghidorah. A great arch-nemesis for Godzilla, and also has an interesting backstory.

#4

lochness monster-(OH MY GAD YALL MY PAPER IS MOVING ON ITS OWN SO ITS POSSES AND I THINK- OMG ITS MAD OH GAD OH GAD)

