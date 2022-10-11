Get Started with Comedy: Some of Netflix’s 2022 Comedy Movies to Watch

Comedy is one of the top film categories and also one of the most accepted movie genres. As a film category, comedy has been around for centuries and dates far back to the period of silent motion pictures. In addition, Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, has a category dedicated to comedy.
As we slowly reach the end of 2022, we recount some of the best comedy movies released this year. To help keep your movie list updated, in no order of significance, here are some of Netflix’s 2022 comedy movies to watch.
The Adam Project
Released in February, The Adam Project was a great way to start the year. The movie stars one of the most sarcastic and funniest actors to have graced our screens in the past decades: Ryan Reynolds.
The movie plot is quite simple and revolves around a pilot who goes back in time to find his missing wife, accidentally landing in 2022. Going back in time brought him face-to-face with his younger self. He and his wife try to correct the future by ensuring certain events do not occur.
The movie’s protagonist, Adam Reed, is played by none other than Ryan Reynolds. You can always leave it to Ryan Reynolds to take a simple story and embellish it with natural comedy. Walker Scobell, who played younger 2022 Adam Reed, delivered an excellent performance; it was like watching a mirror reflection of Ryan Reynolds.
The movie also cast extraordinary talents like Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldaña. As a result, the movie got an above-average rating from movie critics.
Senior Year
What’s the first thing you’ll do if you wake up from a 20-year coma? For Stephanie Conway, she yearns to return to high school to earn her diploma, attend prom, and win prom queen. Rebel Wilson takes the lead role in this movie as Stephanie Conway, the 37-year-old cheerleader who just woke from a coma.
Although the movie was met with lots of negative reviews from movie critics, it’s got a hilarious storyline. If you’re a lover of Rebel Wilson’s movies, she brings the same energy and craziness to this one.
The Man from Toronto
The action comedy stars two notable comedy actors Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. However, Woody Harrelson plays a more serious professional assassin and leaves Kevin Hart to do his thing. The movie is a classic, hilarious Kevin Hart performance where he plays the character of Teddy.
Teddy’s a struggling fitness entrepreneur who’s unable to commit to things. He decides to take his wife on a trip and manages to mix up the address of their rented cabin. Teddy gets wrongly identified as The Man from Toronto, a hired assassin. He’s forced to join forces with the real Man from Toronto (Woody Harrelson) and continue the mission.
Me Time
2022 was yet another busy year for Kevin Hart. With three films already released (including his voiceover as Ace Bat-Hound in DC League of Super Pets), he got one that’s recently completed but without a release date. Kevin Hart gets on the comedy movie playing the character of Sonny Fisher.
Having been a stay-at-home dad, he finally gets some “me time” while his busy wife takes the kids on vacation to visit their grandparents. Bored and out of ideas, Sonny decides to reconnect with his former best friend, Huck Dembo (Mark Wahlberg). Huck is known to live life on the edge as a carefree bachelor. Unfortunately, the weekend doesn’t go exactly as planned for Sonny as things get wild and almost destroy his world.
The movie certainly didn’t get movie critics laughing and is one of Kevin Hart’s lowest-rated movies. However, it’s a good place to get started if you’re looking to see Mark Wahlberg attempt a comedic role. Alongside Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, the movie also starred Regina Hall.
Day Shift
This is no Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, but you can trust Jamie Foxx to bring his charisma and comic skills to this one. The movie stars Jamie Foxx playing the character Bud Jablonski as the protagonist, whose cover job is a pool cleaner. In reality, he’s a professional vampire hunter.
With his reckless, out-of-the-book approach to hunting vampires, he gets suspended from the Union. With his ex-wife wanting to move away with his daughter, he must find a way to get back with the Union and hunt more vampires. With his hilarious performance, Jamie Foxx helps tilt this American comedy towards the comedy genre. The movie also stars Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Megan Good.