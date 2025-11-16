People Share Things Everyone Should Experience At Least Once In Their Lifetime

We’ll let you in on a one-million-dollar secret: life is shorter than you think. And we don’t mean that to be dramatic, but rather as a fact. One day, you and everyone else will be gone from this planet. Sure, there are ways to prolong your existence — eating healthy, exercising regularly, and being extra careful while crossing the street. But at some point, we’re all going to be ashes. And guess what? Those things you want to do at least once in your life will be left unfulfilled on a list of personal projects.
It’s easy to let days go by and still not experience both the finest and simplest things. It can be for any number of reasons — lack of money and time, fear of change, or lack of ambition. We all have those little dreams and aspirations on our bucket lists that we never make a move toward because something more pressing happens along the way. Now we’ve decided it’s time for you to start living your time in this world with more gusto! There’s no point in putting off those must-do things in life that could make you happier. Days will pass you by so quickly, and before you know it — poof! — the time and energy you had will be gone.
So what are some things everyone should experience at least once? That’s what users on AskReddit tried to answer. The results were full of fun, interesting, and sometimes even mind-blowing answers. From the simple to the bizarre, we selected some of the most upvoted responses we’ve seen. We’re not saying you have to do all of these things by the time you’re old and gray, but at least try them. Who knows — maybe one of these once-in-a-lifetime experiences will change you forever.
#1
“The unconditional love of a pet. There’s nothing like it.”
Image source: Costner_Facts
#2
“Working in customer service. I think it would humble some people in the nicest way.”
Image source: Classycassy
#3
“Laughing so hard that it hurts.”
Image source: fallingstar9
#4
“Living alone. Without roommates, without mom and dad, just alone. You would be amazed by how much time you spend living for other people’s dreams or desires.”
Image source: CausionEffect
#5
“See the northern lights in action with your own eyes.”
Image source: JaketheSnake1
#6
“Walking outside late at night just after a fresh fall of snow when the moon is shining brightly.”
Image source: HuskyLuke
#7
“Traveling abroad and trying to experience local culture. Not just touristy places. It expands your mind and makes you appreciate the world.”
Image source: bluthgirl
#8
“A road trip with no real destination. Drive in a general direction and figure it out as you go. One of the best trips I took was driving down the coast from Vancouver to Mexico. The only plan we had was to stay on the coast. I was truly amazed at how beautiful it can be so close to home.”
Image source: account deleted
#9
“Everyone should have the experience of having at least one person they can trust and open up to.”
Image source: CalmSpider
#10
“Traveling alone. Just once. Even for just a few days. Do it alone. Revel in it.”
Image source: goldenw
#11
“Live away from your hometown for at least a year.”
Image source: homerBM
#12
“Being loved by a cat.”
Image source: hhairy
#13
“Total silence (aside from nature) in a remote place.”
Image source: lezbetruthful
#14
“Making a child laugh. I have no words to describe how I feel when a child gives me that big, hearty laugh. It’s the most satisfying feeling ever. It brings a new definition for love and affection.”
Image source: OMG_NoReally
#15
“Train ride: either along the coast or in the snowy mountains.”
Image source: boredwaitingforlife
#16
“Seeing a concert that gives your chills/goosebumps.”
Image source: j1002s
#17
“Giving someone something or doing something that cannot in any way be repaid.”
Image source: jdxno7
#18
“Seeing the California Redwoods in person.”
Image source: octopuspantsuit
#19
“Being able to walk to work.”
Image source: Puppybeater
#20
“Having a dog.”
Image source: TheEvster
#21
“A properly done full body massage.”
Image source: LadyKnightmare
#22
“Seeing your favorite band live and up close. The excitement of a mosh pit or crowd is so much better than stadium seats.”
Image source: EnterTheDibble
#23
“Failure. Because it makes way for success.”
Image source: aksh_ad14
#24
“Manual, hard labor. Everything around you was put there by someone.”
Image source: account deleted
#25
“A really long train ride through the countryside. Long enough to read most of a book on, sleep overnight on, meet interesting people on. I have great memories of doing this throughout my life.”
Image source: digifuzz
#26
“Everyone should spend a day in a classroom in a poor school district. It would shut a lot of people up and inspire a lot of others to make spending on education a much higher priority. Conditions in bad schools are absolutely heartbreaking.”
Image source: Cogitotoro
#27
“See the rings of Saturn through a telescope. I’ve seen them plenty through pictures but somehow seeing them, tiny, and just barely in focus is just mind blowing.”
Image source: Derpbar
#28
“Experience culture shock.”
Image source: TheAmericanScientist
#29
“Sailing on the ocean at night.”
Image source: account deleted
#30
“Wish I didn’t have to say it but: Happiness.”
Image source: JmGra
#31
“Have at least one of your dreams come true.”
Image source: norbertyeahbert
#32
“Visit as many national parks as you can.”
Image source: unknown
#33
“Putting a stamp in your passport.”
Image source: account deleted
#34
“A hiking/camping trip somewhere. I hiked portions of the Appalachian trail with friends when I was in my 20s. These trips were some of the best experiences of my life.”
Image source: Painmatrix
#35
“Working in a restaurant. It baffles me that a large majority of people have no idea what goes on in a restaurant.”
Image source: thedailypost
#36
“Everyone should experience not having enough money to eat. It makes you appreciate every meal and not waste food.”
Image source: novags500
#37
“There’s something gritty and otherworldly about being on the back of a horse taking off into full flight.”
Image source: Bananii
#38
“A full moon drum circle.”
Image source: greenTbag
#39
“New York City on your own.”
Image source: CalamityJane71
#40
“Downhill, on a bicycle.”
Image source: d00zerdude
#41
“Go somewhere where there is nobody else. Not like an office building or somewhere in the city, or even a small town, go somewhere where it feels as though no human has been there for hundreds of years, and just listen to nature. Take the time to appreciate what we as a race have lost, it will be worth it, I promise you.”
Image source: Thesirike
#42
“Going to the rain forest in Hawaii.”
Image source: EmmEffer
#43
“Cross-country road trip, planning only a day in advance for motels.”
Image source: doesanyonehaveweed
#44
“Performing. Whether it be music, comedy or acting having a crowd roar with your talents is absolutely life-changing.”
Image source: account deleted
#45
“Sail through the fjords of Norway.”
Image source: account deleted
#46
“Facing and conquering one of your biggest fears. Rewarding as hell!”
Image source: account deleted
#47
“Fighting hard and struggling to accomplish something.”
Image source: rasta_banana
#48
“I am of the opinion that everyone needs one real failed relationship too. It adds to the life lesson.”
Image source: unknown
#49
“Trying to Oil Paint. What a surge of creativity. I never look at nature the same way anymore since I started painting. Trees, mountains, streams, the sky – they all look so much more surreal after trying to portray them onto canvas.”
Image source: Johnnyd213
#50
“A live comedy show.”
Image source: 4THOT
#51
“Flying an airplane. Usually costs less than $100 for a demo ride, and flight instructors are happy to let you take the controls. Some will let you stay hands-on during takeoff and landing. Completely changed my life.”
Image source: godilovechicken
#52
“Buy, borrow, rent, or charter a motor boat. Launch it on the ocean and drive it until you can’t see land anymore, then go another half hour. Stop the motor, weigh the anchor, and watch the sunset. Then watch as absolute darkness kicks in. If you do it on a clear night you’ll see an amazing starscape. Depending on where you go you might also see some really interesting things under the water.”
Image source: bubonis
#53
“Volunteering for low-income families.”
Image source: ipwnedin1928
#54
“Everyone should experience absolute solitude.”
Image source: account deleted
#55
“CNA work. Just so that you know what it is like. It is a very humbling experience.”
Image source: CuCl2
#56
“Everyone should tour the inside of a jail or prison, maybe spend the night as well. I don’t mean that we all need to go out and get arrested, I mean that all should see where one bad decision can land you for a very long time.”
Image source: ThatBloodyPinko
#57
“Driving in a truck. Not for the experience but it makes you understand what a truck driver sees.”
Image source: Trainkiller
#58
“Playing your favorite sport under the rain.”
Image source: saifou
#59
“Go to a concert on your own. Did this last summer, and it is definitely one of the highlights of my life.”
Image source: ladycaca9
#60
“Pushing your body and mind to its absolute limits.”
Image source: Varmushu
#61
“Living in Thailand in a Buddhist temple on a mountain for a month with no heating, but beautiful calmness.”
Image source: ipwnedin1928
#62
“A walking pilgrimage like the Camino to Santiago in Spain totally don’t have to be religious to do and when I did that walk in particular there were loads of young people on the way and made amazing friends. There is also something weird about walking for a number of weeks where you become to adopt it as part of your identity – completely breaking you from the modern world of what employment means and is forever a true north in my life as to how things are going in my career.”
Image source: account deleted
#63
“Total solar eclipse! I saw one in Europe in 1999. Truly amazing. There are two coming up in the continental US, 2017 and 2024. “
Image source: flampadoodle
#64
“A live rocket launch. It’s nothing like TV.”
Image source: YesRocketScience
#65
“Skydiving.”
Image source: godzdevil
#66
“A winter in the midwest. You’ll never complain about the weather again.”
Image source: plaidbread
#67
“Deep fried ice cream.”
Image source: michaellicious
#68
“Introspection.”
Image source: D-Rez
#69
“A struggle.”
Image source: Xxymb
#70
“Seeing the National Monuments in Washington D.C.”
Image source: dantheman757
#71
“A standing ovation.”
Image source: There_is_no_plan_B
#72
“Lucid dreaming. It’s a really profound feeling to come to the realization that you are dreaming right now. It’s a skill that can be learned, so get to it!”
Image source: Budster650
#73
“Going in a sauna completely naked then jumping in really cold water.”
Image source: lsduh
#74
“A romantic relationship. Opens up new feelings and sensations in you.”
Image source: kronecap
#75
“Holding your child for the first time. And then crying silently to yourself a few years later when they truly hug you back for the first time.”
Image source: ajax81
#76
“Every driver should do a few months on a motorbike. You’ll realise how dangerous the roads are and be a better, more courteous driver for the rest of your life.”
Image source: ne0nnightmare
#77
“My dad always said everyone needs their *ss kicked at least once. To make them realize they aren’t invincible.”
Image source: ReeceTayTay
#78
“24 hours in the woods alone. Bring an apple, Snickers, pen and paper. It’s called a ‘solo’ and it was the best experience of my life.”
Image source: hereyoutakeit
#79
“Arguing against a group for something you believe in.”
Image source: Mycockisgreen
#80
“An airplane lifting off the ground. It’s magical in an unexplainable way.”
Image source: Senorferrrree
#81
“Visit an Olympic Games. I went to London in 2012 and the atmosphere was just incredible. On top of that, you are watching the world’s best athletes compete for the most prestigious award which only comes around once every four years. It was awesome.”
Image source: eddieco
#82
“Ride a roller coaster.”
Image source: Stand0ut
#83
“Learn how to improvise on an instrument, or at least do it with your voice!”
Image source: curiousparlante
#84
“Living in a really big city.”
Image source: returnofthedok
#85
“Loving a sports team with all of your heart, and watching them win or lose a big game with a lot of people, preferably a sports bar, that love the same team. The moment of pure jubilation or heartbreak is something that everyone should experience.”
Image source: OrangePaper7
#86
“Near-death.”
Image source: account deleted
#87
“An mud run or obstacle course marathon. The thrill, people, and camaraderie are beyond belief. One of the greatest things I’ve ever involved myself with.”
Image source: jobenzo
#88
“Homelessness. It changes how you see the rest of the world very quickly.”
Image source: deesnutzs
#89
“Southwest United States.”
Image source: account deleted
#90
“Actual peril. A life-threatening event. You don’t truly know who you are until you face a situation where your life is on the line.”
Image source: account deleted
#91
“Their favorite sports team winning a championship. It’s a true ecstasy.”
Image source: bsfilter
#92
“Traveling for an extended period of time (1 month-many years) with no money.”
Image source: zalazalaza
#93
“An unusual food for the average person. Scorpion, snail, etc.”
Image source: MountainDew4meAndU
#94
“Owning a business. The feeling of not having a monthly paycheck guaranteed is terrifying, but knowing that you have complete financial and general freedom (no boss, no “downsizing”, unlimited earning potential, take vacations whenever you like, just take the day off if you’re sick, etc.) is exhilarating.”
Image source: greetingstoyou
#95
“Sudden and unexpected loss. Nothing has made me more grateful for all the blessings in my life because of grief. True grief changes a person and you eventually choose if it’s going to destroy you or mold you into a more compassionate person.”
Image source: dustythreads
#96
“Star Wars.”
Image source: halosgod1
#97
“Being arrested was an eye-opening experience.”
Image source: EvilShayton
#98
“Crowd surfing.”
Image source: BoredatChurch
#99
“Everyone should swim with sharks. If you’re scared of them, conquer your fear and at least swim with Tigers or Lemon sharks. If you’re more balsy, swim with Bull sharks. I would not recommend swimming with great whites but if you love sharks and would like a challenge, go for it. They are less likely to kill people than the police.”
Image source: Enriched_Uranium
#100
“Burning Man.”
Image source: ButtTattoo
#101
“Going on a 7 day cruise, If you can afford longer that’s even better. There is plenty of natural things to experience in the world but a cruise is purely materialistic. It’s relaxing being away from work and responsibilities, generally speaking cruise lines do their best to make everything worry-free. If you save up enough money there are plenty of activities to do at each destination, plus money for souvenirs.”
Image source: service_my_zza
#102
“Bonnaroo!”
Image source: spilledice
#103
“Being cheated on. You wouldn’t want that more than once though.”
Image source: screw_hypomania
#104
“I wish everyone could go through boot camp once, marine corps. At least that’s why I joined.”
Image source: account deleted
#105
“Coachella.”
Image source: radicaldrew
#106
“4 years in the military. You learn more then you will ever know.”
Image source: rebelman233
