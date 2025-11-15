50 Times People Found Themselves With Extra Free Time During Quarantine And Decided To Make Something Cool

With the worldwide pandemic ravaging the world, many people find more free time on their hands than they can remember. After all, going out is not really an option at the moment, and nobody knows when it will be.
But it turns out, idle hands are capable of incredible things. And thanks to the subreddit “Something I Made,” which has people sharing their most incredible pieces of work, we now have a full collection of handmade goodness for our eyes to feast on.
From an incredible dinosaur costume built from PVC pipes and foam and a “Game Over” cross-stitch piece, to pants purposefully constructed with pockets deep enough to fit a TV remote and beer, these are some mad DIY skills that may spark your inner go-doer and maker that has been deep asleep all this time.
#1 I Built A Backyard Treehouse As A Quarantine Project
Image source: imakethenews
#2 I Made A Portrait Of German Shepherd With Soft Pastels And Pastel Pencils. What Do You Think?
Image source: BlueBirdieD
#3 My Parents Planted An Apple-Tree When I Was Born. Sadly, The Tree Died A Few Weeks Ago, So I Made A Bookshelf Out Of It
Image source: TrashTashy
#4 My Mom Is Learning How To Sew. This Chair-Cover Cooking Set Is Her Latest Creation
Image source: iveydesign
#5 I Run An All-Volunteer Trail Crew That Specializes In Good Old-Fashioned Technical Stonework. Here Is What We Make!
Image source: AJollyRover
#6 I Painted A Whole Bunch Of Rocks During Quarantine!
Image source: edgewoods
#7 My Mom Hand Cut And Stained All The Pieces For This Wall. I Think It’s Beautiful And She Deserves Some Props
Image source: awena626
#8 I Am Groot
Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor
#9 I Finally Finished My Giant Stained Glass Hippo And I’m Dying Because It Looks So Good!!
Image source: invaderzrim
#10 I Made Sleeping Bengal Kitties Out Of Glass
Image source: Spillerwoods
#11 My Heart Was Heavy The Past Few Weeks And Naturally That Pours Out Into My Work And Made This Dress. I Hope Everyone Is Hanging In There Mentally, Change Will Come Here In Africa ❤️ #endinjustice
Image source: munkus_
#12 I Paint With Bleach!
Image source: JFells
#13 After Searching For A Contractor For Months And Getting Bids At 10k Plus I Decided To Attempt This Myself With No Tools And Experience. Cost Me $2500 In Materials And $500 In New Tools. It’s Not Perfect But Am Super Proud Of The Results.
Image source: buckeyespud
#14 I Wanted To Paint My Cat, But Doing All Of Her Seemed Hard, So I Just Did The Easy Parts
Image source: KSS2418
#15 My First Attempt At Making A Leather Handbag. The Hand Stitching Took Forever!
Image source: Saggy_Tackle
#16 An Origami Koi Fish That I Made With A US $1 Bill For My Tip Jar At Work
Image source: Macabee721
#17 I’m A 16 Yr Old Blacksmith And I Forged This Whale Bottle Opener :) Hope You Like It!
Image source: benperky10
#18 My Goal For This Year Was To Finish This Painting, And I Did Took Me 3 Months. I Know It’s Not 100% Perfect But I’m A Bit Proud
Image source: jushipushi
#19 The Bridge, Another Cat Tree I Just Finished
Image source: Thorn2800
#20 Friends, What Do You Think Of This My Handmade Dress?
Image source: EVALIZA
#21 I Made This Needle Felted Albino Bat
Image source: y_fedorova
#22 I Made A Stained Glass Of My Friend’s Watercolor Painting
Image source: Greenwing
#23 I Built This For A Family In Columbus Oh, But I’m 100% Going To Build A Full Sized One As My House Next
Image source: AwkwardMethod
#24 I’m Only 16 But I Built A Hardwood Desk Out Of 2 Sheets Of 4×8 Maple Plywood.
Image source: Cool791
#25 Made A Purple Ombre Wisteria Mobile Out Of Felt
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Trash Fort With Green Roof
Image source: IntegralProportions
#27 I Make Layered Animals Out Of Birch Wood. This Is 7 Layers. Hope You Like
Image source: Portland20911
#28 My Wife Asked For A Gold Bicycle. I Bought An Old 70’s Ross Kids Bike And Turn It Into A Low Rider.
Image source: shawzynyc
#29 Wire And Clay Whippet I Just Finished – With A Heart Of Gold
Image source: postmodernequestrian
#30 I Repainted A Cabinet (I Got For Free!) And Wanted To Share
Image source: petunia-pineapple
#31 My Husband Snores And My Daughter Rotates In The Bed So I Haven’t Slept Well In Four Years…converted The Closet In The Office Into My Own Personal Bed
Image source: buterbetterbater
#32 I Made Something Horrible, Or Awesome. I Honestly Can’t Tell
Image source: cryztal2908
#33 My Daughters “Sally Witch” Costume I Crocheted
Image source: jessthehooker
#34 After Being Laid Off In April I Spent The Last 2 1/2 Months Building This Playhouse For My Kids. I Have No Construction Experience, Just A Lot Of Youtube Tutorials. I’m Very Happy With How It Turned Out.
Image source: Bones4673
#35 I Really Wanted Wallpaper In Our Bathroom, But I Couldn’t Afford It…so I Painted It! I Used Leftover Paint Samples From Another Project. I Hand Sketched The Flowers Based On A Marimekko Pattern
Image source: damestillmen
#36 I Made 3-Prong Wooden Hair Fork With Cat Ears Headband
Image source: sdwoodwork
#37 After 40 Hours And A Lot Of Black Embroidery Floss, I Finally Finished This Crow Embroidery!
Image source: amr_427
#38 Partner And I Hand Made A Sliding Door Over The Weekend! What Do You Think?
Image source: stwr
#39 Made This Beautiful Vintage Dress For My Engagement Photos And Just A Mini Shoot! Aiming To Make My Entire Wardrobe To Be Vintage
Image source: QueenAkemii
#40 I Made This Cute Bernie Sanders Toy
Image source: Anastasia-Sokol
#41 A Little Weekend Project My Wife And I Just Finished
Image source: ewhuff
#42 I Made A Stained Glass Quilt!
Image source: SatanDarkLordOfAll
#43 I Made This Mini Lime Out Of Polymer Clay!
Image source: SemisweetCharms
#44 Made A Giant Squid Out Of Microfleece, ‘Cause Why Not?
Image source: YerTallNuff
#45 Made These Glass Piano Jewelry Boxes A Bit Ago In Support Of Pride!
Image source: ConfoOsedBride
#46 I Made A Phone Stand To Turn Your Smartphone In A Cozy Fireplace
Image source: timmmmmmmmmmmm
#47 I Made This
Image source: sonresin
#48 Bragging About My Mugs
Image source: freekate44
#49 I Made A Dress Out Of The Leaves In My Garden. It Was Either This Or Rake Them All Up, Seemed A Shame For Them To Go To Waste.
Image source: Manatee2k3
#50 Finally Had Success With Resin Lacing!
Image source: JusuMade
