My Polymer Clay Figurines Are Fantasy-Themed And Showcase Beasts And Animals Out Of This World (30 Pics)

These figurines were made by me in the period from 2019 to the present day. I use several types of polymer clay, as well as acrylic paints, fabric, and beads.

Most of all I like hoofed animals, but I do not only them. Most of the creatures come from my fantasy world, and some of them were made according to the description of customers. Lately, I’ve been making monsters more often than dragons.

More info: Instagram | dailydoll.shop | inspireuplift.market

#1 Dragon Haku

#2

#3 Kitsune

#4

#5

#6 Wolf Shiranui From Okami Game

#7 White Rabbit

#8 Ouroboros

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15 Sky Dragon

#16

#17

#18

#19 Sea Dragon

#20

#21

#22 Lamb And Monster

#23

#24 Oriental Dragon

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
