Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Show And The Character From It?

Shows are time wasters… that’s why people watch them.

#1

Probably luiz from bob’s burgers because she’s weird and funny

#2

Catra from she-ra

#3

Sae-byeok from squid game… I wanted to scream when she died.

#4

Amos from the Expanse!

#5

I love Zuko from The Last Airbender. To bad he is with Mai….

#6

Gareth from the UK The Office. Absolute cringeilarious!

#7

Jacob Barber from Defending Jacob, on Apple TV+. Having been through 2 diagnoses, I can relate to his struggles.

