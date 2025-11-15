Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Show And The Character From It?

Shows are time wasters… that’s why people watch them.
#1
Probably luiz from bob’s burgers because she’s weird and funny
#2
Catra from she-ra
#3
Sae-byeok from squid game… I wanted to scream when she died.
#4
Amos from the Expanse!
#5
I love Zuko from The Last Airbender. To bad he is with Mai….
#6
Gareth from the UK The Office. Absolute cringeilarious!
#7
Jacob Barber from Defending Jacob, on Apple TV+. Having been through 2 diagnoses, I can relate to his struggles.
