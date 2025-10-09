Jonah Hill Debuts Major Transformation After Revealing He Didn’t Take His Shirt Off Until His 30s

Jonah Hill is looking the healthiest he’s been in years while filming his latest project, Cut Off.
The acclaimed comedy actor, who previously asked a famous co-star for weight-loss advice, showcased his transformation while shooting in Los Angeles on Monday (October 6).
Jonah co-wrote the comedy film and is also directing it. He stars alongside Kristen Wiig as a pair of rich, entitled twins whose parents cut them off financially.
Bette Midler and Nathan Lane play their mother and father.
Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil
The 41-year-old highlighted his transformation in a quirky outfit consisting of a skin-tight turtleneck, blue jeans with a black fringe, and a blonde wig.
Jonah made his directorial debut with Mid90s in 2018, followed by the 2022 documentary Stutz, which focused on his therapist, Dr. Phil Stutz.
In 2019, the star opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about his long-standing struggles with body image, which began when he was a teenager.
“I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they’re ashamed of,” he said. “For me, it’s that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip-hop and who wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters.”
Jonah’s personal struggles with body image date back to his teen years
Image credits: Getty/Larry Busacca/Nicholas Hunt
His directorial debut, Mid90s, reflects his personal story of being criticized for his body, as it follows a 13-year-old boy trying to fit in.
While working on Mid90s, Jonah created a magazine called Inner Children, in which he opened up about being called “fat, gross, and unattractive” after becoming famous in his late teens.
Jonah wrote that he believes this is a universal experience for anyone who has been overweight, and that the feeling of insecurity stayed with him for years, regardless of his success.
Image credits: BACKGRID
In 2017, the father of one revealed that he asked his 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum for weight-loss advice. Naturally, Channing was happy to help.
Jonah had gained weight the previous year for his role in War Dogs, in which he co-starred with Miles Teller as a pair of weapon dealers.
“I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I eat less and go to a trainer, will I get in good shape?’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, you dumb motherf***er, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.'”
The actor not only stars but co-wrote and directed the film, joining forces with Kristen Wiig, Nathan Lane, and Bette Midler
As people began to notice the transformation, the actor wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that he would prefer if his body wasn’t a topic of conversation, even when fans “meant well” with their comments.
He wrote, “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”
Image credits: TheBuchoUSJP
Image credits: QuanSai
Jonah revealed that he didn’t take his shirt off in a pool until he was in his mid-30s, even in front of family and friends.
He said it probably would have happened sooner if his childhood insecurities “weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” concluding, “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”
In 2022, Jonah announced that he no longer plans to participate in promotional events for his films, including press interviews, explaining that the decision was based on his two decades of experiencing panic attacks.
In an open letter to fans, he shared that his panic attacks were exacerbated by public-facing events. His goal in stepping back from press tours was to protect himself and help normalize conversations about this common mental health issue.
The Superbad actor, 41, revealed he didn’t feel comfortable taking his shirt off in public until his mid-30s
Image credits: Instagram/ryanlovelace
Image credits: BigHawgBigDawg
As part of his efforts to improve his physical and mental health, the Don’t Look Up actor has previously shared that he was quitting cigarettes “for good.”
“If you’re trying to quit and need a good excuse jump on with me and start today mid-way through your day that’s what I did,” he wrote on Instagram. Jonah also recommended that anyone trying to quit read Allen Carr’s Easy Way To Stop Smoking.
Aside from Cut Off, the two-time Oscar nominee recently finished filming the movie Outcome, which he also directed. The black comedy stars Cameron Diaz, Keanu Reeves, Matt Bomer, David Spade, and Laverne Cox.
In the film, Keanu plays Reef Hawk, a damaged Hollywood actor who must confront his past and face his demons after being extorted with a mysterious video. Jonah stars as Ira Slitz, Reef’s crisis lawyer.
Outcome is set to be released on Apple TV+, though an official release date has not yet been announced.
One fan said Jonah looks “like a different person” after his remarkable weight-loss transformation
Image credits: grave_concerns
Image credits: shedrinkswater
Image credits: PostMillone
Image credits: EveryNobody
Image credits: _TrueVoodoo
Image credits: alefourty
Image credits: HuskyBlueChamps
Image credits: WilliamAdoasi
Image credits: ThorDKidd
Image credits: pandaxbt
Image credits: BallerinaBitty
Follow Us