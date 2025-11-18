Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Thing A Relative Said To You?

At a family gathering, in private, anything! It could be a mocking comment or simply answering a question.
#1
My abusive, narcissist mother to me: “you are a stupid, dirty b***h and you don’t deserve anything but beatings!” I was 7 years old.
#2
I’ll give one. I am basically a lab-grown human (Similar to IVF, but not the same). It’s a bit complicated and a story for another day. But I have a large family, and we get together about once every five years. A few months ago was our most recent gathering. I have one aunt who is very…superstitious? She reads too many tabloids and believes that “CLONES ARE GOING TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD!!!1!”. Almost all of my close family knows how I was made, including her. Anyway, when it came time for dinner, she was very insistent that I sat at a different table than the rest of the minors. Because apparently she didn’t want “perfectly good human kids sitting next to a lab rat”. I’m sorry, a lab rat? And I guess she thought I was an alien, because why else would she describe the other kids as being human?
Anyway my cousins and I ended up having a really great night.
#3
“Sometimes I feel like I don’t deserve you at all”
*while wielding a knife* “Come here, you want to die so bad right?”
“You’re a fat donkey who tries to be a boy”
“You’re a child and you shouldn’t have opinions at all”
Quotes from my loving father
#4
That I was a disappointment
#5
I need to watch my weight (my ex step grandmother) for context I admit I would seem to be a little chubby for my age but my doctor always said I was right where I need to be
