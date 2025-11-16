“Because Of Corbin’s Size, Some People Find Him Scary”: 150-Lb Great Dane Breaks Misconceptions By Being The Best Foster Dad To Kittens

Are you tired of hearing that cats and dogs are natural enemies? I guess the majority who have these two pets at home know how false this belief is! Friendship between dogs and cats is completely possible and they can even become inseparable companions (and great mess partners)!
As proof of the great fellowship between cats and dogs, we have prepared you a story about Corbin, a Great Dane who is the best foster dad ever! This gentle giant is a 150 lb dog that is the happiest when surrounded by kittens and puppies.
Because of Corbin’s size, some people find him scary, but the truth is that the dog is the gentlest creature alive
The dog helps to raise kittens that his mom, Karen, has been fostering for a few years now
Corbin is a huge fella weighing 150 lbs. Sometimes, because of his size, the dog looks threatening and scary to some people, but Corbin’s mom, Karen, assures us that this dog wouldn’t hurt a fly. Most of the kittens that Corbin helps to foster are half a pound. The fact that this adorable giant is 300 times bigger than the kittens is just incredible.
“Corbin is the most laid-back love bug. He is extremely relaxed and very friendly. He loves to be outside and go for walks. We recently moved to a new house and we have 30 acres of forest, meadows, streams, and ponds. One of his favorite things to do is just go for a walk. Sometimes he’ll lope around the property like an uncoordinated foal – all legs. But he’s so joyful. It’s adorable.
He also really enjoys other animals. He will play with any other dog and any cat that allows him to. He is also very interested in other animals like rabbits and squirrels. He doesn’t chase them. He just gets excited to see them. He obviously loves fostering little kittens and gets very excited when we have young ones in the house. He also loves the water. He loves fetching sticks that I throw into the lake or Pond. He gets so much joy running around the beach and playing in the water.”
Corbin is the happiest when surrounded by cute fluffy friends
According to Karen, Corbin is usually the one to initiate contact with the kittens. “When we have new kittens he’ll run into the room and look for them. If he sees one that is standing still, he’ll nudge it with his nose. If they are young, they usually don’t know enough to be scared of him and they will start to interact with him. Older kittens will often run away from him. If that happens, he knows enough to lie down and be patient. He will lie does and watch them. He’s very patient, and before long they become curious about him and come to investigate. I’m always impressed with his restraint. He lies still and they will come and sniff his paws, or play with his tail. Before long they realize that he’s gentle and the friendship begins.”
Karen’s family adopted Corbin about 5.5 years ago. The dog was already 8 months old and weighed 110 lbs
Karen revealed that despite Corbin’s size, he doesn’t eat that much. “He probably eats about 4-6 cups of dog food a day. I realize that’s more than most dogs but other than food, he doesn’t cost anything. He doesn’t seem to need jackets or boots and I don’t feed him treats. He’s not very interested in toys. Although he does like to put his head on a pillow when he sleeps. He is just a happy boy and wants to be around people and other animals. He loves to get love and give love.”
“He was very shy, nervous and scared of many people. But he always loved other dogs and cats”
Corbin can be quite clumsy, so Karen was worried at first that he might accidentally hurt a kitten
Corbin is clumsy because of his size. Being afraid that the dog might trip on a kitten, the family didn’t let Corbin near the little fluffy creatures at first. They knew that he wouldn’t harm them on purpose. However, his size was something the family had to take into consideration when deciding to allow him close to the kittens.
According to Karen, one day Corbin laid down next to her as if he was asking to see the kittens. So Karen put one kitten down. The dog nudged it with his nose, surprising Karen with how gentle he was. After that, the family allows Corbin to see the kittens more often.
However, the dog proved to be the purrfect mama cat
Corbin loves all the kittens and is happy to play with them and be around them. Karen expressed her joy that Corbin is their dog because of how gentle he is. The dog has truly become the purrfect mama cat.
This gentle giant is not only large in size but also has a big heart
This proves once again that cats and dogs can also be the bestest of friends
