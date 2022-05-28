No Emily Blunt As Susan Storm But John Krasinski As Reed Richards?

The most demanded fan casting from the past few years has been Hollywood power could John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Reed Richards and Susan Storm. It’s not so hard to understand why the fans have been pushing for this so much. Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Woman are Marvel’s most popular couple. It’s only fitting that Marvel and Disney would get an actual Hollywood couple to play them. Fans should not get their hopes up when it comes to the fan casting, as we sometimes end up disappointed. But of course, other times the actor we don’t ask for ends up being the right man for the role. The perfect example is Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine. The tall Australian, who was known for singing and dancing, to play the very short and very brutal Canadian X-Man?
Yes, there was a time when we all thought that was a bad idea. Thank goodness we were all wrong. That’s one of the cases when the unexpected turns out to be the right choice, but in this case, the fans had the right idea. Kevin Feige answered the call from the fans and offered John Krasinski the role of a lifetime and in an unexpected surprise, we Marvel fans saw our wishes be granted in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Well, at least half our wishes. We only got to see John Krasinski as Reed Richards and, well, he didn’t last very long. That was a bit disappointing, especially since we didn’t even get to see Emily Blunt play Susan Storm alongside him.
What was interesting, however, was that she was referenced. It wasn’t by name, but that Reed Richards did confirm that he was a father and their mother was still around. There’s no question about it, that separate universe in the MCU has a Susan Storm. The question is, was it Emily Blunt? I guess you can argue that it doesn’t really matter since we never actually saw her. However, we need to start thinking ahead more. We know that Marvel is currently working on a new Fantastic Four reboot. Jon Watts may have departed from the project, but rumor has it, John Krasinski could be stepping in to fill the director’s chair.
If that is indeed the case, then we’ll take it. He has proven himself with directing A Quiet Place Part one and two. After watching those movies, I think it’s safe to give him the benefit of the doubt with helming a Fantastic Four project. That’s if he’s directing it, but I think there’s one complicated variable we should all consider. Just for a minute, imagine the seemingly inconceivable: John Krasinski returns to play Reed Richards again, but Emily Blunt doesn’t sign on to play Susan Storm. Wait, what? By now, that should sound like an incorrect equation. I mean, let’s face it, after actually seeing John Krasinski finally play Reed Richards, you just can’t imagine another actress playing Susan Storm alongside him.
Despite that notion, we should still consider the possibility that Emily Blunt may not join her husband in the MCU. Let’s start by talking about what we know. Obviously, we all know that John Krasinski has played Reed Richards, or at least a variant of him. This variant met a very unfortunate end at the hands of the Scarlet Witch, so it’s unclear if the main Reed Richards will still be played by John Krasinski. If he is, then Emily Blunt HAS to be Susan Storm, unless she just doesn’t want to do it. Don’t forget, she has publicly confirmed that she has no interest in being in any kind of superhero movie. Then again, if her husband has committed to the MCU, then it’s likely she’ll follow. Heck, maybe she’ll become a fan herself.
But recently, Disney did put out a poll for Disney+ subscribers and asked them what upcoming Marvel movies they are most interested in. The Fantastic Four reboot was in the mix and interestingly enough, Disney decided to use a fan-made poster that clearly had John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the cover. Now we have to wonder, why would they use that specific poster to represent the Fantastic Four reboot? Could it just be that they didn’t want to use another image? Perhaps, but there’s actually more to it than we might think.
Right around the same time the results of the poll were released, Marvel executive producer Victoria Alonso took to her Instagram and posted a clip of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt on the Graham Norton show talking about when the former auditioned for Captain America. Boy, that seems like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it? The point is, Alonso has never posted anything like this before. Is it coincidence she would post something like this the same day that poll came out? Oh, I think not. I personally think Marvel has the Fantastic Four casting all set or at least close to being set. If they do, then I would bet some money that Emily Blunt could be our new Susan Storm.
Despite my optimism, I do think we should consider the alternative. We all want it to happen, but if it doesn’t, I don’t think we should be too surprised. Yes, there are other actresses who can pull it off. But if they can, then maybe have Doctor Strange 2 be the last time we see John Krasinski as Reed Richards. Oh, but then Marvel would just be killing our fan casting dreams. This sounds like a lot of overthinking, but it’s something to think about. I do think Emily Blunt should be Susan Storm, but only if John Krasinski comes back as Reed Richards. If not, then I do think Marvel will find two other actors that can embody Marvel’s star couple really well.
What are your thoughts, Marvel fans? Do you think Emily Blunt will actually play Susan Storm in the Fantastic Four reboot? Only a true couple can play this super couple.