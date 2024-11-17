‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Melissa Ordway Changes Her Look After Being Taken Off Contract

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway, who has played Abby Newman on the long-running daytime soap since 2013, has been taken off contract. The news came on November 13, 2024, which was also the day the CBS series aired its 13,000th episode revolving around Abby and Devon’s highly-anticipated wedding. But now that Ordway has time to work on other projects, she has decided to change up her look for a fresh start.
The soap actress took to her Instagram stories to break the news during a Q&A session with her fans. In October 2024, Ordway posted a Reel where she was seen cutting her hair really short. Naturally, the fans were curious to know whether Abby would be getting a new look on the show as well. That’s when the actress revealed that she had been taken off contract and she had decided to change up her hair for auditions.
Ordway went on to explain that being off-contract meant that she was still playing Abby. However, she is no longer guaranteed episodes by the producers and can work on other projects. “I’m still part of the Y&R family and pray they continue to let Abby be a part of all the things in Genoa City,” wrote Ordway on her Instagram Stories. She also noted that the soap was going to focus on other characters and storylines, but reassured the fans that she was still filming scenes as Abby now and then.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Celebrated 13,000 Episodes With a Glamorous Event
The Young and the Restless cast celebrated the soap’s latest milestone with a massive celebration on set in Hollywood, California. Lauralee Bell, who plays Christine Blair on the show gave the fans a sneak peek into the event on Instagram. The Reel featured her cast members enjoying the day and raising a toast to honor the legacy of The Young and the Restless.
Bell took the opportunity to thank the fans of the show and gave them credit for the show’s massive success over the years. While speaking with PEOPLE, Bell shared that the celebration was extremely rewarding for the cast and crew who had worked so hard to get to this point. However, she revealed that instead of raising glasses of champagne, they were raising glasses of sparkling apple cider because the celebration took place in the middle of a long day of taping. “Many had to go back to work right after I shot this,” added the soap actress.
Bell celebrated her 40th anniversary on the show back in October 2024. During the event, she opened up about her late parents, William Bell, and Lee Philip Bell who created The Young and the Restless along with The Bold and the Beautiful. In an interview with PEOPLE, she shared how much her parents would have appreciated her long journey on the show. She added that her father had believed in the show since the beginning and knew that it would be a long time before it ever went off air.
The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays. Episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+ and YouTube TV.
|The Young and the Restless
|Cast
|Melissa Ordway, Eric Braeden, Peter Bergman, Melody Thomas Scott
|Original Release
|March 26, 1973
|Stream On
|CBS, Paramount+
|Created by
|William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell
|Produced by
|Bell Dramatic Serial Company, Sony Pictures Television
|Based On
|Original soap opera format
|Plot Summary
|A long-running daytime drama revolving around the lives, loves, rivalries, and business dealings of families in Genoa City
|Musical Elements
|Iconic theme music “Nadia’s Theme” by Barry De Vorzon and Perry Botkin Jr.
|Current Status
|Airing new episodes on CBS and streaming on Paramount+
