Your Home’s Ugliest Problems, Solved With These 20 Low-Effort Finds

Every home has them. The “we don’t talk about that” spots. That terrifying nest of cords under the TV that looks like a robot threw up. The perpetually scuffed baseboards that have seen too much. The chaotic pile of shoes by the door that serves as a daily trip hazard. We all have a mental list of these little eyesores we swear we’ll get to “someday.” But let’s be real, “someday” usually involves a lot of effort, a trip to the hardware store, and potentially a YouTube tutorial spiral. This list is not about that. This is the official guide to the low-effort, high-impact cover-up. We’ve found 20 clever products designed to hide, conceal, and otherwise distract from the ugly parts of your home, so you can achieve that “I have my life together” aesthetic with minimal actual work.
#1 That Sad, Cracked Concrete Patio Is Really Killing The Whole ‘Backyard Oasis’ Vibe You’re Going For; Just Cover Its Shame With A Bold Outdoor Rug And Call It A Day
Review: “I bought this rug to make our outdoor deck a little more inviting and it works great for the space. I was hesitant about how recycled plastic would feel but it’s much softer under our feet than expected, providing a bit of cushion between us and the deck. It comes with a jute-like carrying case so you could easily roll it up and take it to the beach, out for a picnic, or keep it in the back of your car. Hoping this holds up because we like it a lot.” – Jennifer D.
Image source: amazon.com, Jennifer D.
#2 That Giant Chip In Your Tub, The One You’ve Been Trying To Pass Off As “Vintage Character,” Can Finally Be Laid To Rest With A Tub And Sink Repair Kit
Review: “I dropped something into my sink and it caused a crack. We have two matching sinks but they no longer make that particular sink and in order to replace the sinks we would have had to take off the granite top completely! So I decided to give this product a try instead and it seems to have worked beautifully. It’s hard to tell where the crack was and I feel confident that it will be long lasting!” – MM
Image source: amazon.com
#3 That Terrifying Spaghetti Monster Of Cords And Power Strips Lurking Under Your Desk Can Be Contained In A Chic Little Prison Known As A Cable Management Box
Review: “Finally found a way to hide all the plugs and cords that have been driving me nuts lol. Simple, functional design. Now I just have to find a way to hide the cords behind my monitors but for now this item is a 10/10.” – Sunny03
Image source: amazon.com, Sunny03
#4 The Sad, Grayish Grout Lines Between Your Tiles Are Currently Telling A Story Of Mild Neglect And Questionable Cleaning Habits; A Grout Pen Is How You Give That Story A Quick And Satisfying Rewrite
Review: “I was tired of looking at my cold white subway tile and grout but didn’t want to remove the current grout; I found this product and boy did it work. It was easy and super fast, it made a huge difference in the look in my kitchen. I 💯 recommend this product.” – KC, Awendaw, SC
Image source: amazon.com
#5 The Part Of Your Yard Where The Clunky AC Unit And The Trash Bins Hold Their Very Public, Very Ugly Meetings Can Be Discreetly Hidden With An Outdoor Privacy Screen
Review: “Super easy to install and took less then 30 min to put together, level out and hammer in the stakes. My HOA doesn’t allow the trash bins to be visible from the street so this fixed that issue plus it matches my house trim.” – Joseph and Anne Sawyer
Image source: amazon.com, Joseph and Anne Sawyer
#6 That Avocado-Green Dishwasher You Inherited Is About To Pull Off The Greatest Catfish Of All Time With A Little Help From Some Metallic Contact Paper For Appliances
Review: “It worked! Not the easiest to maneuver in large sheets, but I got it done. Used spray vinyl dye on the gaskets and spray auto enamel on the sides. Interested to see how it holds up!” – Jessica B.
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica B.
#7 Applying A Perfect Bead Of Caulk Is A Skill Reserved For Actual Wizards, So The Rest Of Us Mortals Can Just Use Some Peel-And-Stick Caulk Tape
Review: “I am amazed at how this makes my bathroom look. It was easy to put down. It was thick so not going to break. The adhesive was very sticky. Don’t think it will come up easily. I like the way it makes my bathroom look. Happy about this purchase” – Stephanie
Image source: amazon.com
#8 The Sad Green Python Currently Living In A Tangled, Chaotic Heap On Your Lawn Can Learn To Put Itself Away With A Retractable Garden Hose
Review: “This retractable hose is amazing. Easy to use, looks neat and very durable. We cemented a post in the ground to install and it makes watering my garden and flowers a breeze! We should’ve gotten it sooner” – Adriana
Image source: amazon.com
#9 What Looks Like A Perfectly Innocent Place To Put Your Feet Is Actually A Secret Agent Of Tidiness, Hiding Your Shame-Pile Of Magazines And Remotes Inside A Folding Storage Ottoman
Review: “This item is definitely sturdier than I thought it would be. It is easy to expand and collapse and I enjoy the color choice as well. The material is not so soft or so rough. It is about the size of a small preschool toddler couch. Overall, happy with the purchase.” – Anonymous
Image source: amazon.com, Anonymous
#10 You Can Finally Have That Dramatic Hgtv Reveal Moment Your Heart Desires, Minus The Five-Figure Budget And A Set Of Twins Telling You About Load-Bearing Walls, With A Cabinet Makeover Kit
Review: “This kit is hands down one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. Easy to use – follow directions. Don’t worry about the small mistakes as it will dry without flaw. Take your time and plan to spend more than one day on this project. I couldn’t be happier with how these turned out. I am SO GLAD I tried this kit before spending thousands on new cabinets! Just buy it. I promise you won’t regret it.” – Sara
Image source: amazon.com
#11 That Weird, Dusty Gap Between Your Fridge And The Wall That Exists Only To Collect Dog Hair And Dropped Pens Can Finally Get A Job Holding All Your Clutter With A 4-Tier Slim Rolling Trolley
Review: “This is exactly what I was looking for to stash all of my hair dryers and tools to get them off the counter. Easy to put together and sturdy, even has wheels to roll it around. Fits right behind my bathroom door. Highly recommended” – Valeria Valo
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Consider Your Carpet’s Shameful Archive Of Every Mysterious Spill And Questionable Stain Officially Erased From History, All Thanks To Some Oxiclean Carpet Cleaner
Review: “I absolutely love the way this smells. The smell is strong while applying but overtime it subsides and provides a very subtle clean smell. It’s not sticky and it preforms well. You definitely get the value for your money. Super safe and easy to use and doesn’t leak. Performance 10/10.” – Bayley
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Is That A Chic, Curated Gallery Wall Or An Elaborate Cover-Up For That Time You Failed Miserably At Hanging A Floating Shelf; No One Has To Know The Truth When You Have A Multi-Pack Of Wall Art
Review: “The prints are good. The image choices are interesting and lovely colors. As an art lover, I can’t wait to put these up in my living room. Oh and the packaging was very professional. I am impressed.” – Amber
Image source: amazon.com
#14 The Open Shelves That Currently Serve As A Public Exhibition For Your Random Assortment Of Clutter Are About To Get A Very Chic, Very Private Makeover With Some Collapsible Fabric Organizer Cubes
Review: “I use mine on the shelves in the bedroom closet. Since there is a cloth “handle” on the front of them, I pinned an index card on each. Each card states the contents in large letters. Not only is my bedroom closet organized, but it looks so neat and nifty. So glad I got these.” – Montag144
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Your Couch And That Wall Outlet Have Been In A Cold War Over Three Inches Of Prime Real Estate For Years; Declare A Truce With This Ingenious Flat Outlet Concealer And Extension Cord
Review: “My router connects to the outlet behind the couch and since the couch should be flush with the wall, the cords had bent. Finally finally got one of these outlet cover extensions that I’ve been seeing everywhere! Completely changes the look and I no longer have to worry about cords bending or making a dent in the back of the couch. The length of the cord is a bit longer than expected but the outlet was so close to the ground which I’m assuming is not how everyone else outlets would be, but none the less, it looks sleek! The cord clips really helped guide the cord as well, love that it came with those!” – Angie
Image source: amazon.com, Angie
#16 That Exposed Brick Wall You Once Loved Is Now Giving Less ‘Charming Industrial Loft’ And More ‘Sad ’90s Pizza Buffet,’ But An Exposed Brick Whitewash Can Completely Change That Whole Vibe
Review: “Here’s a before and after. I love how it came out! I would definitely recommend it.” – Layla
Image source: amazon.com, Layla
#17 The Time-Honored Tradition Of Shoving All Your Clutter Under The Bed When Guests Are Coming Over Just Got A Major, Adult-Approved Upgrade With These Under Bed Storage Bags
Review: “This was perfect!! I have so many tshirts that I want to keep that I don’t actually wear very often at all, I was able to put all my extra tshirts and some summer clothes in here so they’re still easily accessible but out of the way. I freed up so much space in my chest of drawers for clothes I actually wear often. Highly recommend! Also for reference, the photos are of this under my king sized bed, they were larger than I thought theyd be when I ordered them but they were perfect for storing clothing!” – Courtney
Image source: amazon.com, Courtney
#18 Your Wooden Cabinets, Which Currently Look Like They’ve Lived A Very Hard Life, Are About To Get The Glow-Up Montage They So Desperately Deserve With Howard Products Wood Restorer
Review: “Exceeded expectations. Really did just wipe on w steel wool and wipe off with cloth. 30 min job.” – joyce m
Image source: amazon.com, joyce m
#19 That Chaotic Pile Of Shoes By Your Door, A Trip Hazard That Screams “We Don’t Have Our Lives Together,” Can Get A Serious Glow-Up With An Entryway Shoe Rack Bench
Review: “Assembly was easy and instructions were a breeze to follow. I got this to store our shoes on as we come inside and it has proved to be much more functional. A great addition to my storage solutions and is economical. Thanks for the great product. I highly recommend this shelf.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com
#20 The Ongoing Battle For Garage Floor Supremacy Between Your Car And That Mountain Of “Stuff We Might Need Someday” Has A Clear Winner Once You Install Some Overhead Steel Garage Racks
Review: “Keeps a ton of our storage containers and miscellaneous items off of our floor in the garage, creating extra space. I’ll use these in every house I live. You can put these up with one person, but it’s not easy! Make sure you have an extra pair of hands.” – Adam
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
Follow Us