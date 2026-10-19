‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Voice Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

SpongeBob SquarePants has been on television since 1999, which means the voices behind Bikini Bottom have spent more than a quarter-century growing alongside one of the most valuable animated franchises in entertainment. The remarkable part is how much of the original ensemble remains intact. SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Sandy, Plankton, Karen, Mrs. Puff, and Pearl are still performed by the actors who established those characters during the show’s earliest years.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking focuses on the nine long-running regular voice actors plus one prolific recurring performer whose work has become inseparable from Bikini Bottom. Television salaries, feature films, additional voice roles, writing, animation, video games, live-action acting, residuals, and other established professional income are considered. Several cast members keep their finances extremely private, so wider ranges are used when published estimates disagree. The ranking moves from the lowest estimated fortune to the highest.
10. Carolyn Lawrence
Carolyn Lawrence has voiced Sandy Cheeks since the first season, giving SpongeBob’s fiercely intelligent Texan squirrel her unmistakable combination of scientific confidence, competitive energy, and Southern charm. Sandy became one of the show’s essential characters almost immediately, and Lawrence has carried her through hundreds of episodes, theatrical films, video games, specials, and the character-focused Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. Outside the franchise, Lawrence is also known for voicing Cindy Vortex on The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius.
Public estimates generally place Lawrence’s personal fortune somewhere around $1 million – $2 million, although dependable financial reporting is limited. Her income has primarily come from decades of animation work, franchise films, games, and convention appearances rather than live-action celebrity salaries. Few actors maintain the same animated role continuously for more than 25 years, and Sandy’s expansion into her own feature project gives Lawrence an unusually durable source of work even if her exact Nickelodeon compensation remains private.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Carolyn Lawrence
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Lawrence has voiced Sandy since the franchise began, although her private finances make precise estimates difficult.
9. Mr. Lawrence
Mr. Lawrence, whose real name is Douglas Lawrence Osowski, voices Plankton as well as Larry the Lobster, Fred, and numerous smaller Bikini Bottom characters. His contribution goes much deeper than performing voices. Lawrence has spent decades writing, storyboarding, directing, and helping shape animated comedy, with earlier work on Rocko’s Modern Life preceding his long association with SpongeBob. He also took a major creative role in Plankton: The Movie, giving his most famous character a feature-length spotlight.
Published estimates commonly place Lawrence around $1 million – $2 million. That fortune reflects a combination of voice acting and behind-the-scenes animation work rather than a single performance contract. Writing and creative credits have given him additional ways to earn from television throughout his career, while Plankton has provided an unusually stable role since 1999. Because Lawrence has worked on both sides of animation production for decades, his financial history is broader than his best-known villain might initially suggest.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Mr. Lawrence
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Lawrence earns from both performance and creative work, with Plankton anchoring a career that extends across multiple areas of animation.
8. Jill Talley
Jill Talley voices Karen Plankton, the hyper-capable computer whose intelligence regularly exceeds that of her scheming husband. Talley had already developed an extensive comedy résumé before Karen became a regular presence, including work on Mr. Show with Bob and David. Her voice credits later expanded through shows and films including The Boondocks, Adventure Time, and numerous supporting animated performances. Karen’s growing importance also made Talley a central performer in Plankton: The Movie.
Talley’s individual finances are less frequently reported than those of several co-stars, with reasonable public estimates generally falling around $2 million – $3 million. Her marriage to Tom Kenny should not be used to treat his entire reported fortune as her personal net worth, so this ranking keeps their estimates separate. Talley’s own earnings come from decades of comedy, animation, film, and television work, with Karen providing one of the most consistent roles of her career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jill Talley
|$2 million – $3 million
|
|Talley’s estimate reflects her individual career rather than automatically combining her finances with those of husband Tom Kenny.
7. Rodger Bumpass
Rodger Bumpass has voiced Squidward Tentacles since the series began, turning SpongeBob’s exhausted neighbor into one of animation’s great embodiments of workplace frustration. Bumpass had decades of performance experience before arriving in Bikini Bottom, with credits stretching through comedy, animation, film, and television. He also voiced characters in The Iron Giant, Toy Story 2, and numerous animated series, although Squidward has overwhelmingly become the role associated with his name.
Bumpass’ net worth is widely estimated at approximately $4 million. More than 25 years of regular television work provide the clearest explanation, supplemented by SpongeBob movies, games, specials, residuals, and other voice performances. Squidward has also appeared throughout the franchise’s expansion into theatrical releases and spinoff content, allowing Bumpass to keep returning to the character across different formats. His fortune is modest compared with the top names here, but the consistency behind it is extraordinary.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Rodger Bumpass
|$3.5 million – $4 million
|
|Squidward has given Bumpass one of animation’s longest-running principal voice roles and the strongest financial foundation of his career.
6. Mary Jo Catlett
Mary Jo Catlett voices Mrs. Puff, the boating-school instructor whose career has been repeatedly endangered by SpongeBob’s spectacular inability to drive. Catlett entered the series with decades of professional experience behind her. Her stage career included Broadway, while television audiences knew her from Diff’rent Strokes, where she played Pearl Gallagher. She also accumulated appearances across classic network television before animation introduced her to an entirely new generation.
Estimates of Catlett’s net worth vary unusually widely, with recent sources placing her anywhere from roughly $4 million to considerably higher. A cautious $3 million – $5 million range avoids relying on less substantiated eight-figure claims. Her career spans theater, television, films, voice acting, and decades of residual-producing work. Mrs. Puff became her longest continuous role and remains active in the current series, giving Catlett remarkable professional longevity at an age when most performers have long since retired.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Mary Jo Catlett
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|Catlett’s public estimates vary considerably, so the ranking uses a conservative range supported by her six-decade acting career.
5. Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown voices Eugene H. Krabs, bringing the Krusty Krab’s money-obsessed owner to life with the same commanding voice that has supported an enormous live-action and animation career. Brown was already famous for Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption, and Starship Troopers before Mr. Krabs became one of his signature roles. His voice résumé is equally impressive, particularly his long history as Lex Luthor across DC animation.
Brown’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $5 million. His earnings come from an unusually balanced mix of live-action films, prestige television, voice acting, video games, and franchise work. Recent years have kept him highly visible through projects such as John Wick: Chapter 4, while Mr. Krabs continues to provide steady work across SpongeBob television, films, and games. Brown’s wealth therefore reflects more than Bikini Bottom, even though the role has now occupied well over a third of his professional life.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Clancy Brown
|$4 million – $5 million
|
|Brown has combined a substantial live-action career with decades of major voice roles, making Mr. Krabs only one part of his earnings.
4. Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker supplies an enormous collection of supporting voices, including Bubble Bass and Perch Perkins, while also handling creatures and incidental characters whenever Bikini Bottom needs another strange sound. His career outside the series is even larger. Baker voices Captain Rex and the clone troopers across Star Wars: The Clone Wars and related projects, played Klaus on American Dad!, and has contributed to hundreds of animated shows, films, and games.
Baker’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $6 million. Volume is the key to understanding that figure. Few voice actors have accumulated such a large number of professional credits across so many franchises, and his ability to create creatures as well as conventional character voices makes him particularly valuable. SpongeBob represents a long-running recurring job rather than the sole foundation of his finances. Star Wars, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, video games, and numerous studio films together create one of the most diversified voice-acting careers in the ranking.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Dee Bradley Baker
|$5 million – $6 million
|
|Baker’s fortune reflects one of the busiest voice-acting careers in the industry, with hundreds of credits spread across major franchises.
3. Lori Alan
Lori Alan voices Pearl Krabs, Mr. Krabs’ teenage whale daughter, and has remained part of the SpongeBob ensemble since 1999. Alan’s larger voice career reaches across several of animation’s biggest studios. She voiced Diane Simmons on Family Guy, portrayed the Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four, and has appeared vocally in Pixar projects including WALL-E, Toy Story 3, and Monsters University. Video-game audiences may also recognize her as The Boss in the Metal Gear series.
Alan’s net worth is widely reported at approximately $6 million. SpongeBob has provided one reliable stream, but her financial strength comes from working across television animation, theatrical films, gaming, commercials, and comedy for decades. Pearl appears less frequently than the central Krusty Krab characters, which makes Alan’s ranking particularly dependent on everything else in her résumé. Her breadth of work across Pixar, Fox animation, Nickelodeon, and gaming helps explain why she ranks above several performers with larger roles in the show itself.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Lori Alan
|$5 million – $6 million
|
|Alan’s estimated fortune reflects a broad voice career extending well beyond Pearl Krabs into major films, television, and gaming.
2. Bill Fagerbakke
Bill Fagerbakke has voiced Patrick Star since the beginning, transforming a seemingly simple-minded starfish into one of Nickelodeon’s most recognizable characters. Long before Patrick, Fagerbakke had already built a successful live-action television career as Dauber Dybinski on Coach, which ran for nine seasons. He later appeared repeatedly as Marvin Eriksen Sr. on How I Met Your Mother. Patrick’s popularity eventually expanded his workload into feature films and the spinoff The Patrick Star Show.
Fagerbakke’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $10 million. His position near the top reflects multiple long-running television jobs rather than SpongeBob alone. Nine seasons of Coach created an established career before Patrick existed, while more than 25 years of Nickelodeon voice work added extraordinary stability afterward. The character’s spinoff gives Fagerbakke another ongoing lead role within the franchise, extending a financial relationship that has already lasted longer than most television careers in any format.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Bill Fagerbakke
|$8 million – $10 million
|
|Fagerbakke entered SpongeBob with an established sitcom career and has since spent more than 25 years turning Patrick into a franchise of his own.
1. Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny voices SpongeBob SquarePants himself, along with Gary the Snail, the French Narrator, Patchy the Pirate, and numerous additional characters. His career is inseparable from the series, but SpongeBob represents only one part of an enormous animation résumé. Kenny also voices the Ice King and Simon Petrikov across Adventure Time and its related projects, played the Mayor and Narrator in The Powerpuff Girls, and has contributed to Rocko’s Modern Life, the Spyro games, and hundreds of other productions.
Kenny’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $16 million, making him the richest member of the long-running core voice ensemble. His exact SpongeBob salary has never been reliably disclosed, despite numerous unsupported figures circulating online. What is clear is the scale of his workload: more than 25 years as the face and voice of Nickelodeon’s flagship character, multiple theatrical movies, spinoffs, specials, games, live appearances, and a separate career packed with major animated roles. No other performer has been as central to the franchise for as long, and his estimated fortune reflects that extraordinary longevity.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tom Kenny
|$15 million – $16 million
|
|Kenny’s decades as SpongeBob plus an exceptionally prolific voice career make him the richest member of the principal ensemble.
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